Finn the bat dog returning to Aviators games

After making an appearance at the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Raiders and Golden Knights last weekend, Finn the bat dog is officially returning to Aviators games.

Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn carries a bat during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The Aviators bat dog Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat during a game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn waits for a command during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Everyone’s favorite bat-fetching dog is back.

Finn will make his first post-COVID Aviators game debut on Saturday when Las Vegas takes on the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators began a 12-game homestand Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Rainiers.

