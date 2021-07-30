90°F
Aviators

Finn the bat dog returning to Aviators games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 11:35 am
 
Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn carries a bat during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cash ...
Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn carries a bat during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo
The Aviators bat dog Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat during a game versus the Tac ...
The Aviators bat dog Finn, a 5-year-old black lab, retrieves a bat during a game versus the Tacoma Rainiers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn waits for a command during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes a ...
Las Vegas 51s bat dog Finn waits for a command during a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Everyone’s favorite bat-fetching dog is back.

After making an appearance at the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Raiders and Golden Knights last weekend, Finn the bat dog is officially returning to Aviators games.

Finn will make his first post-COVID Aviators game debut on Saturday when Las Vegas takes on the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators began a 12-game homestand Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Rainiers.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

