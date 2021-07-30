Finn the bat dog returning to Aviators games
After making an appearance at the Battle for Vegas charity softball game between the Raiders and Golden Knights last weekend, Finn the bat dog is officially returning to Aviators games.
Everyone’s favorite bat-fetching dog is back.
Finn will make his first post-COVID Aviators game debut on Saturday when Las Vegas takes on the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m.
The Aviators began a 12-game homestand Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Rainiers.
