‘They deserve a winner’: Knight Hawks inch closer to playoffs

The Vegas Knight Hawks delivered one of their most important wins of the season Saturday to move to 9-3. They’re close to the first IFL playoff appearance in team history.

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Jonathan Johnson positions himself to start a play during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Jericho Flowers (16) and the bench dance as their team is winning during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Caleb Holley (1) runs through a tackle by Arizona Rattlers defensive back Isaiah Huff (22) during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks head coach Mike Davis, right, congratulates defensive back James Ceasar (12) on his interception during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson carries the ball up the field during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Arizona Rattlers celebrate a touchdown during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Vegas Knight Hawks at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona Rattlers defensive back Jermaine Doubs (5) catches an interception in the end zone that was intended for Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Caleb Holley (1) during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crowd reacts as Arizona Rattlers wide receiver Isaiah Huston, left, misses a touchdown reception during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Hawk Girls cheerleaders pump up the crowd during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game between the Arizona Rattlers and the Vegas Knight Hawks at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Knight Hawks celebrate after wide receiver CJ Windham (7) scored a touchdown during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game agains the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver CJ Windham (7) holds the ball up after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Knight Hawks celebrate after defensive back James Ceasar (12) caught an interception in the end zone during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar, behind, catches an interception in the end zone that was intended for Arizona Rattlers wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (17) during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks running back Taurean Taylor (20) carries the ball up the field during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Darius Williams (21) tackles Arizona Rattlers wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. (6) into the boards during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Risk, the Vegas Knight Hawks mascot, interacts with the crowd during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sinister, the Vegas Knight Hawks hawk, welcomes the team and the Arizona Rattlers to the field for an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Caleb Holley is announced in the starting lineup before an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back James Ceasar, right, takes down Arizona Rattlers wide receiver Jamal Miles (2) during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Caleb Holley celebrates after a touchdown during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks wide receiver Caleb Holley (1) prepares to catch for a touchdown while Arizona Rattlers defensive back Dillion Winfrey (15) runs to defend during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson, right, hands the ball off to wide receiver Caleb Holley (1) during the second half of an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Arizona Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The house lights turned off. Gold strobe lights flickered throughout Lee’s Family Forum. All as quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson crossed the goal line.

Johnson scampered down the right sideline untouched for a 45-yard touchdown — one play after defensive back James Ceasar made a one-handed interception in the end zone — to give the Vegas Knight Hawks a two-possession lead with 4:20 remaining in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Rattlers.

It was the star quarterback, who has made big plays time and again during the Knight Hawks’ best season to date, putting a stamp on their biggest game of the season in a 55-51 win over the Rattlers.

Johnson factored in all eight touchdowns — four rushing, four passing — and overcame two first-quarter interceptions to push his team to 9-3. The Knight Hawks are in sole possession of second place in the Western Conference.

“It’s football. There’s ups and downs,” Johnson said. “Even the greats turn the ball over. Next-play mentality. We were able to figure it out as a team, and my teammates had my back.”

The Knight Hawks have been an entertaining group through the early days of summer.

They’re averaging a Indoor Football League-best 52.8 points per game, with Johnson’s dual-threat ability playing a huge role in that. His receivers deserve credit as well.

CJ Windham caught five passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. He had touchdown receptions of 34 and 25 yards the Knight Hawks’ first two drives.

“We believe we are the only ones that can stop ourselves,” Windham said. “We believe that there’s no other team that can stop us when we’re firing on all cylinders.”

The game had close to a playoff atmosphere despite the announced attendance of 3,846 not reaching full capacity.

The Knight Hawks are thrilled with the crowd support regardless.

They won 11 games combined their first two seasons under coach Mike Davis. They’re in position to match that total this season.

If a win over the Rattlers — who were a game behind the Knight Hawks in the standings entering Saturday — can create buzz, the Knight Hawks’ next game June 29 against the first-place Bay Area Panthers at Lee Family Forum might escalate that excitement.

The Knight Hawks handed the Panthers their first loss of the season with a 62-43 victory at San Jose’s SAP Center on May 4. Another win would put the Knight Hawks in first place in the conference with three games left.

“It was super loud,” Davis said. “You pack this place next week, it’s deafening. Tonight was a good rendition of how fun this game really is.”

Gabe McCoy knows better than anyone about the struggle.

The Pittsburg, California, native played linebacker for UNLV from 2016-19 and wins were hard to come by. He made the IFL playoffs with the Iowa Barnstormers in 2021 but played just eight games.

He’s been on the Knight Hawks since their inaugural season and has endured the difficult moments. Now, he’s enjoying the highs this season has to offer.

“We want 5,500 (fans) out here,” McCoy said. “Tell them to come out. It’s special. Vegas is a great city. It has a lot to offer. That’s why I’ve stayed here. These people around here deserve a winner.”

Other sports around the valley

Las Vegas Lights FC

The Lights picked up a point for the seventh time in eight games with a 1-1 draw against Memphis 901 FC at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Forward Khori Bennett tied the game in the 80th minute with a penalty kick after Memphis struck first in the 43rd minute. It was the second time in five days the Lights rallied from behind to earn a point, after doing so in a 3-3 draw against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Tuesday at Cashman Field.

The Lights (4-7-6) are 1-1-6 their last eight matches. They wrap up a three-match homestand against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday.

Las Vegas Aviators

The Oakland A’s traded first baseman J.D. Davis and cash considerations to the New York Yankees for third baseman Jordan Groshans on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Davis was designated for assignment by Oakland on Tuesday. The eight-year veteran is a career .259 hitter and is expected to provide a veteran bat for the Yankees in wake of injuries to first baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Davis appeared in 39 games for the A’s and hit .236 with four home runs.

Groshans, the 12th overall pick in 2018, has batted .228 in 17 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

