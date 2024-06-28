92°F
Cy Young Award winner to make rehab start at Las Vegas Ballpark

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Philli ...
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in San Francisco, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 9:37 am
 

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will start for the Sacramento River Cats in a rehabilitation assignment against the Aviators on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Snell, who signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in March, has appeared in six MLB games this season, going 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA. He was placed on the 15-day injured list June 3 because of a left groin strain.

The 31-year-old won the NL Cy Young Award with the San Diego Padres last season. He also won the American League Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Snell is one of seven pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. The others are Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Max Scherzer, Gaylord Perry and Roy Halladay.

Friday’s game will start at 7:05 p.m.

