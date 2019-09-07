Aviators win 1st playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history

The Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 11-4 Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five Pacific Coast League playoff series.

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) celebrates with teammates after Payton hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) delivers to home plate in the top of the third inning of Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) turns a double play past Sacramento River Cats shortstop Cristhian Adames (9) in the top of the third inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aviators fans cheer for Las Vegas during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) doubles in a run in the bottom of the first inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Jonah Heim (13) celebrates with teammate Las Vegas Aviators catcher Dustin Garneau (18) after Heim scored in the bottom of the third inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) is called out at third base in the bottom of the second inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) delivers to home plate in the top first inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aviators center fielder Dustin Fowler (10) singles in the bottom of the first inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) gets a high five from Las Vegas Aviators catcher Dustin Garneau (18) after Payton hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) leaps over Sacramento River Cats shortstop Cristhian Adames (9) while turning a double play in the top of the third inning during Game 3 of their best-of-five playoff series at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mark Payton and Skye Bolt homered, starter Jesus Luzardo pitched effectively and the Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 11-4 in the first playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history Friday night.

The Aviators took a 2-1 lead over the River Cats in their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series and will have a chance to advance to the next round at 7 p.m. Saturday.

