Aviators

Aviators win 1st playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 10:36 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2019 - 10:39 pm

Mark Payton and Skye Bolt homered, starter Jesus Luzardo pitched effectively and the Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 11-4 in the first playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history Friday night.

The Aviators took a 2-1 lead over the River Cats in their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series and will have a chance to advance to the next round at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

