Aviators win 1st playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history
Mark Payton and Skye Bolt homered, starter Jesus Luzardo pitched effectively and the Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 11-4 in the first playoff game in Las Vegas Ballpark history Friday night.
