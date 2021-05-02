Aviators open season this week with COVID protocols in place

The Aviators are back and will play before fans this season, but COVID-19 protocols are expected to be followed. They open their season Thursday.

Las Vegas Aviators stay cool in the shade as the team battles the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When the Aviators open their season Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark with a six-game homestand against Sacramento, it won’t be quite a return to normalcy, but for club president Don Logan, it’s close enough for now.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, but baseball will be played.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we learned a hard lesson last year,” Logan said. “It’s better than nothing at all.”

Which is what the Aviators and other minor league teams experienced last spring and summer as ballparks sat empty throughout the country.

It was especially bad timing for the Aviators, who were coming off their first season in a new park at Summerlin. Record crowds showed up — there were 47 sellouts and 23 games before more than 10,000 fans — and the team made the playoffs.

Logan hoped to build on that momentum in 2020, but never got the opportunity. Now the hope is for a fresh start. He said ticket demand remains high.

Logan expects to allow between 4,000 and 6,000 fans into the stadium, which seats 8,834. He is awaiting word from Clark County officials on what percentage of seats can be filled. He expects an answer will come by Monday or Tuesday.

For those Aviators fans who attend, they will be required to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking.

“You’ve seen where different municipalities have relaxed that,” Logan said. “That’s a Major League Baseball rule, one of the few that they put on us.”

Hand sanitizers are throughout the stadium, and line monitors will be stationed at the concession stands and restrooms to keep some sort of safe distance. Logan said reminders will be broadcast throughout the game about maintaining some kind of distance, but no one will be on the concourse with rulers to make sure.

“People have to use common sense,” Logan said. “Stay out of other people’s space, if you will. I don’t know how you do that, but we’re going to remind people the basic protocols are in place.”

Concession-stand offerings are scaled back from two years ago when fans had a variety of options.

Aviators players, coaching staff and trainers will not be in contact with fans or even other team personnel. The exception is broadcaster Russ Langer, who conducts in-person interviews and travels with the club.

