Aviators end season with Game 5 playoff loss to Sacramento

The Aviators lost the fifth and deciding game in their first-round, Pacific Coast League playoff series, falling 7-3 to Sacramento on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aviators players get pumped up as they face the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher James Kaprielian (49) winds up on the mound in the first inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) with two broken fingers still swings an imaginary bat in the dugout versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan (39, center) pats player third baseman Mikey White (4) on the behind versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Mikey White (4) eyes a pitch at the plate in the first inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Trace Loehr (7, right) makes the out in the third inning on Sacramento River Cats catcher Ronnie Freeman (22) at second then throws to first during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators right fielder Skye Bolt (8) tosses a foul ball to a fan in the fourth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators center fielder Dustin Fowler (10) misses a long ball near the wall in the fourth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Trace Loehr (7, right) readies to make the out in the fourth inning on Sacramento River Cats third baseman Zach Houchins (29) at second during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Matt Harvey (33) releases another throw in the sixth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sacramento River Cats second baseman Peter Maris (10, left) just beats a tag at second by Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Trace Loehr (7) in the sixth inning during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Cameron Rupp (37) swings on another pitch by the Sacramento River Cats in the sixth inning during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Dustin Garneau (18) is congratulated on scoring by third baseman Mikey White (4) in the sixth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators have fun and stay cool in the shade in the sixth inning as the team battles the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Cameron Rupp (37, left) dives safely back to second just under a throw to Sacramento River Cats shortstop Abiatal Avelino (19) in the sixth inning during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Trey McNutt (34) eyes a throw versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Trace Loehr (7, right) looks in a fly ball in the 8th inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan (39, center) confers with first baseman Alfonso Rivas (17) before batting in the ninth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Cameron Rupp (37) readies to bat in the ninth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators catcher Jonah Heim (13) misses the ball while batting in the ninth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan (39) waves to fans while leaving the field after their loss to the Sacramento River Cats 7-3 in game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators fans eye a hat tossed to them by a player below following a loss to the Sacramento River Cats 7-3 in game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators fans have fun and enjoy their "seventh inning stretch" as the team battles the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One hundred and fifty-two days after Las Vegas Ballpark opened on a blustery April day, it shut its gates Sunday on a blistering September afternoon.

The Aviators’ first season in their new $150 million stadium ended with a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats in a winner-take-all Game 5 of their first round, Pacific Coast League playoff series. It closed a remarkable summer of Las Vegas baseball, as the new Downtown Summerlin landmark and the team that inhabited it set records on and off the field before falling short in the postseason.

“This year was incredible,” right fielder Skye Bolt said. “This place, this facility, it’s unmatched. It’s nothing like anything I’ve played in on the minor league side. This is a big league facility from the training room to the locker room to the weight room.”

The season brought many firsts for the Aviators, who were breaking in a new name, major league affiliation (the Oakland Athletics) and ballpark. They acquitted themselves well in all areas. Las Vegas Ballpark was a critical and commercial success, and the minor-league organization made the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The stadium, which won numerous ballpark of the year awards by various publications, welcomed a total of 610,967 fans for 70 regular season and three playoff games. Over the past 36 years in its previous home, Cashman Field, Las Vegas had a yearly average 333,361 fans.

An announced crowd of 5,034 was on hand Sunday. The Aviators trailed early. Starting pitcher James Kaprielian allowed home runs to three of the first five batters he faced. He left in the first inning after allowing four runs and recording two outs.

The River Cats extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning by scoring two runs off former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey and never looked back. The Aviators scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but their final 10 batters wenet down in order.

“We got behind the 8-ball early in the game, giving up the four spot in the first inning,” said Fran Riordan, the PCL manager of the year. “I thought we were making some headway there in the middle of the game. We just couldn’t come up with that big hit.”

The Aviators season ended with two straight home losses after an 11-4 victory Friday gave them a 2-1 series lead. They scored 26 runs in the first three games of the series but just six in the final two. It didn’t help that Triple-A All-Star shortstop Jorge Mateo had just one plate appearance in the final two games after being hit by a pitch in the first inning Saturday.

“He was missed,” Bolt said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Las Vegas is still searching for its first playoff series win since 1988, but no one seemed willing to complain after the game. Instead, there was reflection on an impressive summer when fans left the ballpark happy more often than not.

“From opening up the new stadium to the energy that (the fans) brought every single night, it was just something that I’ll never forget and something that I’m proud to be a part of,” Riordan said. “There’s really no better place to be in minor league baseball.”

