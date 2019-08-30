107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators

Las Vegas Aviators, Ballpark honored by Ballpark Digest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aviators and their new ballpark are going to walk away with some new hardware Friday night.

Ballpark Digest announced Friday that Las Vegas Ballpark was named Ballpark of the Year and the Aviators were named Team of the Year.

The selection of both the ballpark and team marks the first time an organization has won both awards in a single year, according to Ballpark Digest.

“After years and years of work, the Las Vegas Aviators opened Las Vegas Ballpark to wide acclaim this season,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard in a press release. “We’re thrilled to recognize these major accomplishments in our year-end awards.”

The awards will be recognized on-field before the Aviators’ game against the Tacoma Rainiers.

“The Las Vegas Aviators not only opened a new ballpark in 2019, but also overhauled their whole business, ranging from an offseason rebranding to a total revamp of the concessions and hospitality programs,” Reichard said.

Earlier this season, Las Vegas Ballpark was also honored by Ballpark Digest in their Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities. BaseballParks.com also named Las Vegas Ballpark their 20th annual Ballpark of the Year in July.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Weeks belts 2 homers to power Isotopes past Aviators
RJ

Drew Weeks cracked a pair of home runs, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 7-1 triumph over the Aviators on Thursday at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

 
Aviators edge Isotopes with Lobstein earning the save

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein got the final out with runners on first and third as the Aviators squeezed past the Albuquerque Isotopes 3-2 in Pacific Coast League play Wednesday before 9,859 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Las Vegas Aviators manager Fran Riordan, seen in April. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Aviators’ Fran Riordan named PCL Manager of the Year
By Terrel Emerson / RJ

Las Vegas is tied with Round Rock for the league’s best record at 80-53 entering play Tuesday. The Aviators are three games ahead of El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division.