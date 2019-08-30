Las Vegas Aviators, Ballpark honored by Ballpark Digest

The Las Vegas Aviators and their new ballpark are going to walk away with some new hardware Friday night.

Ballpark Digest announced Friday that Las Vegas Ballpark was named Ballpark of the Year and the Aviators were named Team of the Year.

The selection of both the ballpark and team marks the first time an organization has won both awards in a single year, according to Ballpark Digest.

“After years and years of work, the Las Vegas Aviators opened Las Vegas Ballpark to wide acclaim this season,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard in a press release. “We’re thrilled to recognize these major accomplishments in our year-end awards.”

The awards will be recognized on-field before the Aviators’ game against the Tacoma Rainiers.

“The Las Vegas Aviators not only opened a new ballpark in 2019, but also overhauled their whole business, ranging from an offseason rebranding to a total revamp of the concessions and hospitality programs,” Reichard said.

Earlier this season, Las Vegas Ballpark was also honored by Ballpark Digest in their Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities. BaseballParks.com also named Las Vegas Ballpark their 20th annual Ballpark of the Year in July.

