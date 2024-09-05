Cy Young Award winner to make rehab start against Aviators

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start in a rehabilitation assignment against the Aviators on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws in his first baseball game back from the injury list in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)

Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will make a rehabilitation start Saturday against the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy told reporters this week that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will start for the Triple-A Round Rock Express.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

Scherzer has battled injuries all season, and the 40-year-old hasn’t pitched for the Rangers since July 30. In eight starts, he is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA.

Scherzer was scratched from a recent start because of a nerve issue that he said was caused by his pitching mechanics. Two MRIs revealed no damage in his shoulder or arm, according to Scherzer.

As a result, Scherzer has adjusted his arm slot in order to throw without a pain.

Scherzer tossed a live batting practice session Monday that was about 45 pitches. He was scheduled to have another light throwing session this week before joining the Express in Las Vegas.

“Max looked good,” Bochy told reporters. “He felt good. He said, ‘Man, I just feel like it all feels like it should at this point.’”

