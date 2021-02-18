Aviators to return with 142-game schedule

The Aviators will open their season April 8 at the Round Rock (Texas) Express, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Four F-16 jets from Nellis Air Force Base fly over the ballpark with an American flag unfurled for the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators right fielder Skye Bolt (8) tosses a foul ball to a fan in the fourth inning versus the Sacramento River Cats during game five of their best-of-five first-round Pacific Coast League playoff series at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Aviators mascot Spruce the Goose streaks across the field as local major and minor league baseball players participate in batting practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators walk the field after winning against the Tacoma Rainiers 3-2 in their final home game of the season at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

After having its 2020 season canceled by the pandemic, minor league baseball and the Aviators will return with a 142-game schedule in 2021 — just two games fewer than normal — that will begin April 6.

The Aviators, who will be aligned with the new Triple-A West league, will open two days later on the road at Round Rock, Texas. Las Vegas will play its first series at home against the Reno Aces beginning April 15.

The team hasn’t announced how many fans will be able to attend games at Las Vegas Ballpark under a new safety plan.

“Everybody wants 100 percent,” Aviators President Don Logan said about the percentage of ballpark capacity. “In time, I think that’s going to happen. The sooner the better from our perspective.

“But we need to get people in here, 50 percent, whatever the number is. We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to deal with it. I think masks are part of the equation with that, and how you deal with social distancing.”

The new schedule will feature six-game road trips against the same opponent, hearkening back to the Pacific Coast League schedule of yesteryear when teams spent Tuesday through Sunday in one town and traveled on Monday. This schedule will run Thursday through Tuesday with Wednesday as the travel day each week.

Also, the schedule ends on Sept. 21. The minor league season used to traditionally end on Labor Day.

All these changes are expected to significantly reduce travel and hopefully prove to be a big step in curbing transmission of the virus.

“Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days,” said Morgan Sword, vice president of operations for Major League Baseball which has assumed control of the minor leagues during an off-season reorganization of professional baseball. “We hope that these new health and wellness improvements will help players in their path to the big leagues.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.