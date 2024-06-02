Las Vegas pro sports roundup: Knight Hawks’ QB powers strong start

The Knights Hawks, after winning 11 games their first two seasons, could match that total in Year 3. A major reason why is the play of their quarterback.

Knight Hawks quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson (2) tosses the ball with a teammate during halftime of a game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson (2) watches team introductions before a game at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knight Hawks quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson (2) tosses the ball with a teammate during halftime at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Knight Hawks won 11 games their first two seasons in the Indoor Football League.

They have a legitimate chance to match that total in Year 3. Quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson is the main reason why.

The second-year passer from Bowie State in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is the catalyst behind the Knight Hawks’ 7-2 start. He’s done it by using both his arms and his legs.

Johnson is fifth in the IFL with 23 passing touchdowns. He’s also run for 19 touchdowns, third-most in the league.

“Just being a dual-threat quarterback helps a lot,” Johnson said. “Being able to extend plays, use my legs and have the receiving corps I have, it’s making my throwing job a lot easier.”

Johnson didn’t play Saturday in the Knight Hawks’ 58-52 home loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, their second in a row after starting the season 7-0.

The team, despite missing the two-time IFL Offensive Player of the Week, didn’t lose because of a lack of offense. Backup quarterback Jorge Reyna threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and two scores.

The Knight Hawks’ downfall has been closing games the last two weeks.

They lost 51-50 in overtime to the Tucson Sugar Skulls on May 18. The Wranglers scored the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left Saturday to cap off a 24-point fourth quarter.

The Knights Hawks are still in a good position to make the playoffs for the first time.

They’re second in the Western Conference with seven games remaining. Johnson attributes the strong start to the team’s chemistry.

“We’re playing well together and understanding each other’s strengths,” he said.

Coach Mike Davis said what’s impressed him about Johnson is the quarterback is still learning the nuances of being a professional football player. Johnson had 36 total touchdowns last season with the Green Bay Blizzard.

Davis said it helped Johnson to be involved in a tough quarterback competition with Reyna and last season’s starter Joe Mancuso.

“It makes it easier when you surround someone with good talent,” Davis said. “For him, he’s got a great supporting cast. He just has to be the facilitator. We joke with him all the time (that) he just needs to be the point guard.”

The Knight Hawks, barring a bizarre collapse, are going to make the playoffs in a stacked eight-team Western Conference. The top four teams in each conference make the postseason. Five teams in the West are currently above .500.

The Bay Area Panthers are atop the conference at 8-1. Their lone loss was against the Knight Hawks on May 4 at San Jose, California.

The Knight Hawks believe they can make a deep playoff run. It starts with who’s under center.

“There’s a lot of tough competition in the West,” Johnson said. “As long as we do our job, we can play anybody any given day.”

AROUND THE MINOR LEAGUES

Las Vegas Lights FC

The Lights’ winless streak reached eight games with a 0-0 draw against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at Cashman Field.

The Lights outshot Phoenix 23-9 and had 10 shots on target, but couldn’t break the goalless tie.

The Lights have not won a United Soccer League Championship match since April 6 against San Antonio FC. Their last win came April 17 in the U.S. Open Cup against Spokane Velocity FC.

