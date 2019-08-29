PCL playoffs spot on line in Aviators’ final series

Heading into Labor Day Weekend, the Aviators hold all the cards to securing a postseason birth.

The team’s enters the final regular-season series — beginning Friday against the Tacoma Rainiers — in first place in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern division following a nine-game winning streak late in August.

The Aviators are 81-54, two games ahead of El Paso (79-56) with four games to play. The division winner will advance to the PCL playoffs, which begin Wednesday.

While the Aviators are hosting Tacoma, the Chihuahuas will in Sacramento for a four-game series.

The Aviators (37-29 at Las Vegas Ballpark) have split eight games with the Rainiers. Both teams have gone 2-2 on each of their home fields.

The race could be greatly affected by the parent Oakland Athletics, who are in the midst of a wild-card race. Major League Baseball teams are allowed to expand their rosters from 26 players to 40 and the A’s could bolster their roster, especially from the Aviators pitching staff.

If that happens, then the Aviators could expect an influx of players from the Midland (Texas) RockHounds, the Double-A affiliate of the A’s.

Aviators manager Fran Riordan recently was recognized as the PCL’s Manager of the Year. He expressed his appreciation for the award, but said the job is not done.

That includes individual efforts in PCL statistics. For instance, first baseman Seth Brown is second in both home runs (37) and runs batted in (104); shortstop Jorge Mateo leads in triples (14) and second baseman Corban Joseph get called up to the A’s earlier this month and he still ranks second (.371) in PCL batting average.

During the team’s last regular season homestand, four different promotions will be featured during the four-game set.

Fireworks start the weekend on Friday night with Fan Appreciation and Family Night following in that order. All before finishing with the regular season finale.

