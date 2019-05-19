Aviators split doubleheader with Bees in Salt Lake

Kaleb Cowart doubled home two runs in the fourth inning of the second game Saturday night as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 and gained a split of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader at Smith’s Ballpark.

SALT LAKE CITY — Kaleb Cowart doubled home two runs in the fourth inning of the second game Saturday night as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 and gained a split of a Pacific Coast League doubleheader at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Aviators won the opener 8-2.

Cowart’s hit to center field highlighted a three-run inning for the Bees (16-24).

José Suarz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working five of seven innings for Salt Lake. He surrendered four hits, three walks and two earned runs while striking out five. Jeremy Rhoades worked a scoreless final two innings for the Bees.

Tyler Alexander (1-3) suffered the loss for the Aviators (24-18). He was the victim of the Cowart’s double.

Eric Campbell and Skye Bolt had two hits each for Las Vegas in the nightcap.

Jorge Mateo delivered a two-run single to highlight a five-run second for the Aviators in the opener. Nick Martini and Dustin Fowler also singled in runs in the inning and Campbell contributed an RBI double.

Beau Taylor grounded out in the third to drive in his first of three runs for the Aviators, followed by a two-run single in the fourth.