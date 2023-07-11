107°F
Baseball

2 Rebels, Gorman pitcher selected in MLB draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry throws to Basic during a high school baseball championship g ...
Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry throws to Basic during a high school baseball championship game in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Three Southern Nevada baseball players were selected on the final day of the MLB draft Tuesday.

UNLV pitcher Jack Sellinger was selected in the 14th round (No. 413 overall) by the Miami Marlins. Fellow Rebel Jacob Sharp, a catcher, was drafted in the 17th round (No. 517 overall) by the Seattle Mariners.

Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry was drafted in the 17th round (No. 501 overall) by the Texas Rangers.

Perry was the Class 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year last season and went 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts to help lead the Gaels to the state title. The 6-foot-3-inch right-hander is committed to play in college at Saint Mary’s (California).

Sellinger, a 6-3 left-hander, led UNLV with 64 strikeouts in 39 innings as a junior last season. He went 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA and five saves in 18 appearances in his first season with the Rebels. The Spring Valley graduate played two seasons at the College of Southern Nevada (2020 and 2022) before joining UNLV.

Sharp, originally from Whittier, California, led the Rebels in batting average (.335), hits (63), runs scored (48), home runs (12) and RBIs (48) in 46 games as a junior in his first season with the team.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

