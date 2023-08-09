Henderson Little League one win away from World Series

The Henderson Little League All-Stars won Tuesday and will play in the Mountain Region title game on Friday for a spot in the Little League World Series.

(File)

David Edwards hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning to help the Henderson Little League All-Stars, representing Nevada, defeat Utah 6-3 in the semifinals of the Mountain Region baseball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Nevada advances to the region title game at 2 p.m. Friday against the winner of an elimination game Thursday between Montana and Utah.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and the winner will advance to the Little League World Series.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.