Baseball

Henderson Little League one win away from World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 8:46 pm
 
David Edwards hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning to help the Henderson Little League All-Stars, representing Nevada, defeat Utah 6-3 in the semifinals of the Mountain Region baseball tournament in San Bernardino, California.

Nevada advances to the region title game at 2 p.m. Friday against the winner of an elimination game Thursday between Montana and Utah.

The game will be televised on ESPN, and the winner will advance to the Little League World Series.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

