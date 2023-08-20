77°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2023 - 3:27 pm
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, d ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars gathered to celebrate their win against Fargo, North Dakota, during the ...
The Henderson All-Stars gathered to celebrate their win against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards throw for the out to first as pitcher Logan ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards throw for the out to first as pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) looks on against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards prepares to throw for the out to first as p ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards prepares to throw for the out to first as pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) looks on against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs to third as he avoids a tag from Far ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs to third as he avoids a tag from Fargo, North Dakota's pitcher Reese Evenson after a prolonged run down during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs back to first after a prolonged run ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs back to first after a prolonged run down during the Little League World Series tournament against Fargo, North Dakota, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fargo, North Dakota's left fielder Colin Hanson struck out looking by Henderson All-Stars pitch ...
Fargo, North Dakota's left fielder Colin Hanson struck out looking by Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford celebrates with assistant coach Arlie Daniel ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford celebrates with assistant coach Arlie Daniel after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson assistant coach Arlie Daniel All-Stars reacts as he watches centerfield Nolan Gif ...
The Henderson assistant coach Arlie Daniel All-Stars reacts as he watches centerfield Nolan Gifford runs bases after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, d ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford connects for a solo home run against Fargo, N ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford connects for a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford runs bases after hitting a solo home run agai ...
The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford runs bases after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, d ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, d ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur claims he is safe after scoring as Fargo, ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur claims he is safe after scoring as Fargo, North Dakota's catcher Jackson Molden looks on during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars left fielder Mason Walther (4) beats a throw as Fargo, North Dakota's ...
The Henderson All-Stars left fielder Mason Walther (4) beats a throw as Fargo, North Dakota's first baseman Blais Ostrom stretches to catch the ball during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, d ...
The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur, left, slides and scores as Fargo, North ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur, left, slides and scores as Fargo, North Dakota's catcher Jackson Molden waits for the throw during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur connects against Fargo, North Dakota duri ...
The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur connects against Fargo, North Dakota during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series train keeps chugging ahead for the Henderson All-Stars.

On a day the likes of Bryce Harper looked on, Henderson beat the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, 7-1 on Sunday at Lamade Stadium.

Harper, the Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star, took part in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic festivities.

The Phillies and Nationals, who played each other later Sunday night at nearby Bowman Field, interacted with players and fans in and around Lamade and Volunteer stadiums at the Little League complex.

Nolan Gifford hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend Henderson’s lead to 3-1.

Henderson next plays at noon PT Tuesday on ESPN against the loser of Monday’s game between the Southeast and Northwest region champions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
2
Tracking Hilary: State of emergency; 1 inch-plus in mountains
Tracking Hilary: State of emergency; 1 inch-plus in mountains
3
CARTOON: Trump not the only one in hot water
CARTOON: Trump not the only one in hot water
4
‘I wanted to play’: Garoppolo provides spark in Raiders debut
‘I wanted to play’: Garoppolo provides spark in Raiders debut
5
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson whips North Dakota to advacne in LL World Series
Henderson whips North Dakota to advacne in LL World Series
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Henderson learns 2nd World Series opponent after long delay
Henderson Little League one win away from World Series
Henderson Little League one win away from World Series
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Henderson All-Stars treated as such upon arrival to LLWS
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
Henderson on cusp of Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
‘This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series