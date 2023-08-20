Henderson wins again at Little League World Series — PHOTOS

The Henderson All-Stars defeated Fargo, North Dakota, to advance at the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa.

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars gathered to celebrate their win against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards throw for the out to first as pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) looks on against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman David Edwards prepares to throw for the out to first as pitcher Logan Levasseur (16) looks on against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs to third as he avoids a tag from Fargo, North Dakota's pitcher Reese Evenson after a prolonged run down during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur runs back to first after a prolonged run down during the Little League World Series tournament against Fargo, North Dakota, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fargo, North Dakota's left fielder Colin Hanson struck out looking by Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford, center, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford celebrates with assistant coach Arlie Daniel after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson assistant coach Arlie Daniel All-Stars reacts as he watches centerfield Nolan Gifford runs bases after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford connects for a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars centerfield Nolan Gifford runs bases after hitting a solo home run against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Logan Levasseur delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur claims he is safe after scoring as Fargo, North Dakota's catcher Jackson Molden looks on during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars left fielder Mason Walther (4) beats a throw as Fargo, North Dakota's first baseman Blais Ostrom stretches to catch the ball during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars pitcher Jaxson McMullin delivers a pitch against Fargo, North Dakota, during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur, left, slides and scores as Fargo, North Dakota's catcher Jackson Molden waits for the throw during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Henderson All-Stars third baseman Logan Levasseur connects against Fargo, North Dakota during the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug 20, 2023. Henderson won 7-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Little League World Series train keeps chugging ahead for the Henderson All-Stars.

On a day the likes of Bryce Harper looked on, Henderson beat the Midwest Region champion from Fargo, North Dakota, 7-1 on Sunday at Lamade Stadium.

Harper, the Las Vegas native and Philadelphia Phillies star, took part in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic festivities.

The Phillies and Nationals, who played each other later Sunday night at nearby Bowman Field, interacted with players and fans in and around Lamade and Volunteer stadiums at the Little League complex.

Nolan Gifford hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend Henderson’s lead to 3-1.

Henderson next plays at noon PT Tuesday on ESPN against the loser of Monday’s game between the Southeast and Northwest region champions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.