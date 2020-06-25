100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers back on Las Vegas TV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2020 - 11:02 am
 

Baseball is back and so are the Dodgers.

For the first time in more than five years, the Las Vegas Valley will be able to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games.

In April, Spectrum Networks announced that the Dodgers’ regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, will be available to customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii once the Major League Baseball season resumes.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage,” said Dan Finnerty, the Senior Vice President of Spectrum Networks said in a press release.

SportsNet LA is available in Las Vegas on DirecTV channel 690. The network will also be featured on AT&T video platforms such as AT&T TV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the deal for the network ends a seven-year stalemate between DirecTV and SportsNet LA that began when the Dodgers agreed to a record 25-year, $8.35-billion television deal in January 2013. Time Warner Cable was granted exclusive rights for the channel.

Dodger games on SportsNet LA will be called by Joe Davis, along with Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser. Nomar Garciaparra will be an analyst. One hour before games, the network will air its pregame show, “Leadoff LA.” Games will be followed by “Access SportsNet: Dodgers,” a postgame show offering highlights, interviews and in-depth analysis of the night’s game.

MLB issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
2
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
We tried Wynn’s ‘re-imagined’ buffet. Here’s what we found.
3
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
Steve Wynn selling Las Vegas mansion for $25M
4
Caesars mandates guests wear masks
Caesars mandates guests wear masks
5
Allegiant Stadium video boards light up in Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium video boards light up in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The main gate of Coors Field, home of the Major League Baseball team the Colorado Rockies, is l ...
MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

A team is scheduled to make only one trip to each city it visits in MLB’s shortest season since 1878.

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media ...
MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative and possibly unhappy return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.