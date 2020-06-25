Los Angeles Dodgers back on Las Vegas TV

For the first time in more than five years, the Las Vegas Valley will be able to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Game 7 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Dodgers won 5-1 to win the series. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Baseball is back and so are the Dodgers.

For the first time in more than five years, the Las Vegas Valley will be able to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games.

In April, Spectrum Networks announced that the Dodgers’ regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, will be available to customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii once the Major League Baseball season resumes.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage,” said Dan Finnerty, the Senior Vice President of Spectrum Networks said in a press release.

SportsNet LA is available in Las Vegas on DirecTV channel 690. The network will also be featured on AT&T video platforms such as AT&T TV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the deal for the network ends a seven-year stalemate between DirecTV and SportsNet LA that began when the Dodgers agreed to a record 25-year, $8.35-billion television deal in January 2013. Time Warner Cable was granted exclusive rights for the channel.

Dodger games on SportsNet LA will be called by Joe Davis, along with Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser. Nomar Garciaparra will be an analyst. One hour before games, the network will air its pregame show, “Leadoff LA.” Games will be followed by “Access SportsNet: Dodgers,” a postgame show offering highlights, interviews and in-depth analysis of the night’s game.

MLB issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.