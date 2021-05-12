Mayor Goodman says Las Vegas, Oakland A’s have talked relocation

Following Major League Baseball announcing Tuesday it gave the Oakland Athletics permission to seek relocation, Las Vegas’ Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the two sides have been in talks.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during a Las Vegas City Council meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Athletics, including Mitch Moreland (18), congratulate each other after a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said Wednesday that the city and Major League Baseball have been in talks about moving the Oakland Athletics here.

Her statement came one day after MLB gave the Oakland Athletics permission to seek relocation.

Goodman said that the city has been active in talks with various major league sports teams for two decades trying to lure them to the city, with the A’s included.

“For over 20 years these talks have included dialogue with league commissioners, and for the Oakland A’s these have been occurring since 2019,” Goodman said in a statement. “Las Vegas is excited.”

The A’s have been attempting to land a new stadium in Oakland, with MLB calling their current home the Oakland Coliseum “not a viable option for the future.”

On Tuesday, the league gave the Athletics the green light to look into other markets. A similar scenario led to the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas last year.

Goodman and her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, have long sought to bring a major league pro sports franchises to the downtown area, making overtures to the NBA, Major League Soccer and the NFL.

If a major league team were to come to the area, city spokesman Jace Radke noted the Cashman Field site has long been considered for redevelopment and has been looked at as a possible stadium site.

The Las Vegas Aviators used to play at Cashman Field under different names before moving to a brand new stadium in Downtown Summerlin. The Las Vegas Lights minor league soccer team still plays at the site.

The city owns the 50-acre site on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of downtown and has recently pitched to construct a 25,000-seat soccer stadium there. Those talks with developer the Renaissance Co. stalled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has expressed interest in bringing an expansion MLS team to the Las Vegas Valley.

Foley said if the A’s decided to relocate to Las Vegas, it wouldn’t deter him from his pursuit of an MLS team. He believes the area could support the A’s, the Raiders, Aces and a possible soccer franchise.

“MLS has a different fan base,” Foley said. “MLS would be very successful here.I mean, we’ve been playing with it for a long time. Trying to figure it out and trying to understand where an arena could be built and be convenient. We’re working on that and we have a number of interested partners who own European soccer teams that would like to partner with us on a MLS team.

”It wouldn’t be competitive with baseball.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.