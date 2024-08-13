100°F
Baseball

Nevada Little League team enters World Series with high hopes

Nevada pitcher Wyatt Erickson (7) on his way to a no-hitter against Utah during the third inning of the Mountain Region final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nevada infielder Russell McGee (2) makes the final out at second base and celebrates with infielder Gunner Beranek (34) and others after defeating Utah 2-0 in the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nevada base runner Dominic Laino (17) is pumped up after safely sliding into third base against Utah during the first inning of the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nevada extra hitter Jimmy Foss (10) wears the winning banner beside infielder Russell McGee (2) after defeating Utah 2-0 in the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nevada players celebrate their 2-0 win over Utah in the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 

No Nevada team has ever won the Little League World Series. Twelve boys from Henderson are about to get a chance to change that.

The Paseo Verde Little League team is in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where it plays South Shore from Staten Island, New York, at noon Thursday.

Paseo Verde won the Mountain Region championship Friday with a 2-0 win over Dixie (Utah), advancing to the 10-team American bracket of the annual double-elimination tournament. The American winner will play the international champion for the title Aug. 25.

Paseo Verde is just the third Nevada team to make it to the Little League World Series. Mountain Ridge was the first in 2014 and Henderson reached the event last year.

Coach Adam Johnson, who is also the Raiders assistant equipment manager, believes his team has a shot to become the first from Nevada to win it all.

“There are a lot of talented teams here,” said Johnson, whose squad went 4-1 in the regional tournament in San Bernardino, California. “But we also have a talented team and we’re just hoping our ability will come together.”

Pitching was key to Paseo Verde’s regional championship.

Liam Sparks and Russell McGee combined for a shutout in the team’s 6-0 win over Montana in its third game. Gunnar Gaudin shut out Colorado 4-0 in the semifinals, then staff ace Wyatt Erickson tossed a no-hitter to win the title.

Paseo Verde’s pitching depth doesn’t end there. Johnson’s son Oliver made two appearances in the regional and will play a key role in the Little League World Series. Noah Letalu, who did not pitch in San Bernardino, also could get some innings in Williamsport.

“You try to look at the calendar to prepare yourself if things are going well,” Johnson said of his pitching strategy. “But you also want to make sure you have some ammo in case they aren’t.”

Paseo Verde has plenty of ability on offense as well. Its bats came alive in its second game of the regional in a 24-4 win over Wyoming.

“At any moment, anyone could provide a spark,” Johnson said. “But the middle of our lineup definitely has some pop.”

Oliver Johnson led the team in the regional by hitting .615 with two doubles and six RBIs in 15 plate appearances.

“You have to have team at-bats and not be selfish,” Oliver Johnson said. “We have to make sure that when runners are in scoring position, we drive them in.”

Erickson, McGee and Dominic Laino will also bring big bats to the plate.

“We are big believers in, ‘Get them on, get them over and get them in,’” Adam Johnson said. “When we need a big inning, everyone is able to put the ball in play.”

Johnson, who also praised his players’ defensive performance in the regional, said one key for his team will be remaining level-headed.

“The biggest key is keeping them motivated,” Johnson said. “And letting them understand it’s still a game. There could be as many as 25,000 people watching a game, but the bases are still the same and the field is still the same.”

South Shore, Paseo Verde’s first-round opponent, is 17-2 on the season and is making its fourth appearance in the World Series.

It’ll be a strong test for a group from Henderson looking to represent its state on Little League’s largest stage.

“I’m a fifth-generation Nevadan,” Johnson said. “Battle Born has always been my mantra and has carried me through. Nevada may not be as well known as other teams (in Williamsport), but we’re as tough as anyone.”

Contact reporter Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

