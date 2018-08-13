Aces 1 game back from playoffs as Dallas fires coach

Dallas Wings coach Fred Williams has been relieved of his duties with the club mired in an eight-game losing streak that jeopardized a playoff spot that once seemed secure.

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, left, listens to head coach Fred Williams during a break in WNBA basketball game action in the second half against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Steve Hamm/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Team President and CEO Greg Bibb said he made the decision following Sunday’s 93-80 road loss to Washington. Assistant Taj McWilliams-Franklin was named interim coach. The Wings (14-17) have a one-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA’s final playoff spot with three games remaining.

The Aces (13-18) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 92-74 victory over Indiana on Saturday. The Aces next play New York on Wednesday and then travel to Dallas on Friday.

Bibb said the club will look for a new coach after the season but that “our focus remains on qualifying for the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”

The 61-year-old Williams was close to the end of his fifth season with the franchise. The first two years were with the Tulsa Shock before the club moved to the Dallas area and was renamed the Wings.