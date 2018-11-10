Aces’ A’ja Wilson hurts knee in China, returns to US for rehab

WNBA rookie of the year A’ja Wilson has returned home Friday night from playing in China because of a minor right knee injury sustained in a game.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Wilson signed with the Shanxi Flame and was leading the Chinese League in scoring averaging 37.3 points a game.

She will rehab the injury in South Carolina and will hopefully return to her Chinese club for the second part of the season.

Wilson was the No. 1 pick of the Las Vegas Aces in last season’s WNBA draft. She averaged 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Aces. She was the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year last season.

