Aces and Lotus Broadcasting agree on three-year radio deal

The Aces and Lotus Broadcasting have agreed to a three-year deal, and the network will serve as the exclusive radio home for the team moving forward, the team announced Friday morning.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after getting fouled in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Aces and Lotus Broadcasting announced Friday a three-year deal for the network to serve as the exclusive radio home for the team.

All 17 regular-season home games and playoff games will air live on ESPN Las Vegas via 1100 AM and 100.9 FM. A 30-minute pregame and postgame show will be included in the broadcast.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Lotus Broadcasting as we gear up for our first season of Las Vegas Aces basketball,” Lance Evans, MGM Resorts International’s Corporate Vice President of Marketing-Entertainment and Sports, said in a statement.

“Lotus Broadcasting has the strongest sports presence in the market, as well as a host of other assets that they can bring to bear, which will help us deliver the most comprehensive coverage of the Aces Experience that we possibly can to our fans.”

Veteran Las Vegas radio host TC Martin will call the games.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.