Las Vegas Aces entertaining local radio, TV deals

The Aces are negotiating with the Las Vegas Sports Network on a radio deal for their inaugural season, which begins May 20.

Fans cheer during the second half of Game 2 of the WNBA finals between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 70-68. The Lynx were the only team to respond to the Review-Journal that offered radio broadcasts of games. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

The floor of the Mandalay Bay Events Center is seen behind the arena's lights during a Vegas 16 college basketball game between Oakland and ETSU in the second half of their NCAA college basketball game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 28, 2016. Oakland won 104-81. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Aces are closing in on a radio contract for their inaugural season, which begins at the Connecticut Sun on May 20.

The club, which was purchased by MGM Resorts International and relocated from San Antonio in October, has been communicating with the Las Vegas Sports Network about carrying games, Lotus Broadcasting general manager Tony Bonnici confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Details were unavailable, and Bonnici wrote in an email that a prospective deal is a “work in progress in the moment.”

Las Vegas Radio Sports Network carries a pair of ESPN affiliates, NBC Sports and Fox Sports across six frequencies in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Review-Journal contacted the other 11 WNBA teams and found that of the six that responded, only the defending WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx carry games on local radio.

Local television deals are standard across the league, though, and an Aces spokesperson said Thursday the team is finalizing an agreement and employing talent to broadcast games.

Local television deals vary throughout the WNBA, which has a contract with ESPN and televises up to 30 games per season on national platforms.

Mock drafts predict Wilson

Consensus national player of the year A’Ja Wilson is the top prospect in Thursday’s WNBA Draft, and league officials expect her to go to the Aces with the No. 1 pick.

Coaches and general managers were polled by The Associated Press, which released its findings Wednesday and concluded that the 6-foot-5 South Carolina forward will start her pro career with the Aces.

High-scoring Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell is projected to go second to the Indiana Fever, and former Tennessee guard turned international pro Diamond DeShields was slotted third to the Chicago Sky.

All three will be in New York City for the draft, along with seven other attendees who are expected to go in the first round. The draft is at 5 p.m at the New York Nike Headquarters, and will be televised on ESPN2.

Aces golf with pros

The Masters started Thursday, but the Aces hit the links Wednesday.

Aces players Moriah Jefferson, Kelsey Bone and Sequoia Holmes played in the first annual Las Vegas Aces Golf Classic at Shadow Creek Golf Course alongside eight LPGA professionals — including Michelle Wie, Natalie Gulbis and Cheyenne Woods.

