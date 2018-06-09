Aces struggle offensively in home loss to Atlanta

The Aces (1-6) tumbled into an 18-point third-quarter deficit, and couldn’t overcome the brilliance of Dream duo Angel McCoughtry and Tiffany Hayes at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) surrounded by Atlanta Dream's Renee Montgomery, left, and Renee Montgomery, right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson (22) goes for a rebound against Atlanta Dreams's Damiris Dantas (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer argues with official in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer watches the play in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Plum, center, looses the ball as she tries to drive past Atlanta Dreams's Damiris Dantas (12) and Jessica Breland (51) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes for a rebound against Atlanta Dreams' Elizabeth Williams (1) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Atlanta Dreams's Renee Montgomery (21) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Atlanta Dreams's Elizabeth Williams (1) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson (22) defends Atlanta Dreams's Tiffany Hayes (15) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans watch a WNBA basketball game between Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shakes hands with fans after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dreams at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces Dearica Hamby, left, tries to block Atlanta Dreams Tiffany Hayes' (15) shot in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces mascot Bucket$ tries to block a contester shot in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Aces Kayla McBride (21) fouls Atlanta Dreams's Brittney Sykes (7) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Atlanta Dreams's Tiffany Hayes protects the ball from Las Vegas Aces Kayla McBride (21) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rookie forward A’ja Wilson tried to remain positive after the Aces’ 87-83 home loss to the Atlanta Dream. But she, too, conceded some frustration

Las Vegas is losing a lot, and losing is no fun.

Wilson had a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds, but shot 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-8 in the second half against McCoughtry and Hayes . The Aces embark this weekend on an eight-day road trip, and coach Bill Laimbeer is looking for answers.

“We’re trying to find a cohesive situation,” he said. “I’m pushing any button I can to get five players (to play together) … I keep saying we’re learning, but I don’t know how fast we’re learning.”

Laimbeer inserted second-year guard Kelsey Plum into the starting lineup Friday for the first time this season, but she struggled to find a rhythm and was scoreless in 15 minutes of play.

Wilson picked up two quick fouls, and the Dream (4-3) built a 38-32 halftime lead behind 11 points from Hayes, who knifed into the paint and created quality shot opportunities. The Aces were lethargic in the third quarter, too, and McCoughtry — one of the most prolific scorers in WNBA history — started to sizzle while searching for her shot.

She used her size and strength to dissect the Aces’ perimeter defense.

“That’s what she does,” Laimbeer said. “That’s why she’s an all-star and an Olympian. We don’t have any of those. In the future, we will, but right now (McCoughtry) did what she was supposed to do.”

Point guard Lindsay Allen came off the bench, and stabilized the Aces’ offense in the second half. But McCoughtry put a stop to any run, and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Hayes had 24 points, and the Dream protected a double-figure lead for most of the fourth quarter.

“They hit really tough shots,” said Allen, who had nine points, seven assists and four steals. “They had their slashers. They had their drivers getting to the basket, hitting shots.”

Four of the Aces’ six losses are by seven points or fewer, and Wilson said they’re close to a breakthrough.

They’re just not there, yet.

“Every game, we show we’re capable of winning,” she said. “We just have to keep pushing, keep pushing … We have all the pieces to the puzzle. It’s just a matter of putting them together.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.