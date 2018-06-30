Aces throttle Los Angeles Sparks to cap homestand

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and Raiders owner Mark Davis were among 5,124 who showed up at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday night to watch the Aces score a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22), center, is pressured by Los Angeles Sparks forwards Candace Parker (3) and Essence Carson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen (15), center, goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams (2), left, and Sparks forward Karlie Samuelson (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) tip off at the start of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21), center, attempts to drive the ball through Los Angeles Sparks forward Karlie Samuelson (44) and Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Boxer Floyd Mayweather attends the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis attends the Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) attempts a shot against Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Essence Carson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Ji-Su Park (19) looks to pass against Los Angeles Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Los Angeles Sparks forwards Candace Parker (3), left, and Essence Carson (17), background, pressure Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) takes a shot against Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) pulls in a loose ball over Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) gets fouled by Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) as she goes for a shot in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) with the fade away shot over Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) hits the court after getting fouled by Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) gets fouled by Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) as she goes up for a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Sparks forward Essence Carson (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) shoots as Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42), background, defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives the ball against Los Angeles Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after getting fouled by Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) gets blocked by Los Angeles Sparks forward Essence Carson (17) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1), left, drives the ball against Los Angeles Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the net against Los Angeles Sparks center Maria Vadeeva (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Essence Carson (17) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

That’s right. Victory.

Over a team that started the night as the best in the WNBA.

The Aces (6-11) played with passion, pace and purpose in a signature 94-78 victory over the Sparks (11-5).

Rookie phenom A’ja Wilson had a game-high 29 points and nine rebounds against her childhood idol, forward Candace Parker.

The arena roared like never before.

“We’ve had moments. We’ve been close,” Aces guard Kelsey Plum said. “To close it out against the best team in the league, I’m just really proud of everyone.”

Even as the Aces have struggled through some disappointing losses, Wilson, Plum and Kayla McBride were among the players who insisted their squad was close to a major breakthrough.

Amid the losing they didn’t lose hope. Not publicly anyway.

They surrendered a 10-2 run in the first two minutes but inched their way back with a flurry of stops and scores. That early eight-point deficit eventually swelled to a 17-point lead because the Aces played harder and smarter than their championship-caliber counterparts.

Oh, and because they have Wilson.

She missed five of her first seven shots but stayed aggressive against what usually is an effective Sparks’ defense — ranked third-best in the league.

Wilson dominated the second half, scoring every which way against any and every Sparks defender — including Parker, who had seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Point guard Plum controlled the tempo, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Dearica Hamby had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, and McBride scored 12 to go with seven rebounds.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points for Los Angeles, which, on the second night of a back-to-back, shot 39.7 percent and 58.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The Sparks looked tired, especially in the second half, and the Aces took advantage.

“I think we came out with great energy,” Wilson said. “That goes to show what type of team we are. We can do things. We can accomplish things. We’ve just got to be locked in for 40 minutes.”

The Aces concluded their four-game homestand 2-2 will travel to Los Angeles to play the Sparks again on Sunday.

Coach Bill Laimbeer expects a more competitive game, but was pleased with the steps the Aces took Friday night.

“I think everybody is realizing who they are on this basketball team and what their responsibilities are,” Laimbeer said. “Now, we’ve got to go perform like that every night.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.