Las Vegas to host 2019 WNBA All-Star game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2018 - 12:41 pm
 

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas, league president Lisa Borders announced at a press conference in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re really excited about that,” Borders said.

MGM Resorts acquired the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars in October, and re-branded the team as the Aces, who play at Mandalay Bay Events Center and are 12-13 in their inaugural season.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson and guard Kayla McBride are playing in the 2018 all-star game Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

