Las Vegas to host 2019 WNBA All-Star game

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas, league president Lisa Borders announced at a press conference in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa (11) tip off to start the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The 2019 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas, league president Lisa Borders announced at a press conference in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re really excited about that,” Borders said.

MGM Resorts acquired the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars in October, and re-branded the team as the Aces, who play at Mandalay Bay Events Center and are 12-13 in their inaugural season.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson and guard Kayla McBride are playing in the 2018 all-star game Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.