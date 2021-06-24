Big West announces deal to bring basketball tournaments to Henderson

The Big West announced Thursday that it had signed a multi-year agreement to hold the conference’s basketball tournaments at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson beginning in March.

UC Santa Barbara players celebrate their NCAA Big West Conference tournament championship win over UC Irvine Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

The tournament was held at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, a move precipated by California’s pandemic restrictions.

The five-day tournament will be held March 8-12. The conference consists of California colleges plus University of Hawaii.

The Big West move means the Big Sky is the only NCAA Division I conference based west of the Rocky Mountains to not hold its basketball tournaments in Southern Nevada. The Pac-12, Mountain West, West Coast and Western Athletic conferences hold their men’s and women’s tourneys in Las Vegas on or near the Strip.

The 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center is scheduled to be completed in February. It is set to be the home of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate.

