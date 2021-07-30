88°F
Basketball

Daishen Nix not picked in NBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 
Trinity International junior Daishen Nix, right, drives past teammate Madait Mou during a pract ...
Trinity International junior Daishen Nix, right, drives past teammate Madait Mou during a practice at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Trinity International alum Daishen Nix was not picked Thursday in the NBA draft. As an undrafted free agent, the 6-foot-5-inch point guard is free to sign with a team of his choosing. He’s regarded as one of the top undrafted players.

Nix played last season with the NBA’s G League Ignite team, averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games. The former McDonald’s All-American showcased his size, strength and vision as a passer, but struggled with his jumper, shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from 3-point range.

He’d spent the last few months training at Impact Basketball, dropping 20 pounds and refining his perimeter shot. Mock drafts had pegged him as a second-round pick.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

