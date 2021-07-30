Daishen Nix not picked in NBA draft
As an undrafted free agent, the 6-foot-5-inch point guard is free to sign with a team of his choosing. He’s regarded as one of the top undrafted players.
Nix played last season with the NBA’s G League Ignite team, averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games. The former McDonald’s All-American showcased his size, strength and vision as a passer, but struggled with his jumper, shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from 3-point range.
He’d spent the last few months training at Impact Basketball, dropping 20 pounds and refining his perimeter shot. Mock drafts had pegged him as a second-round pick.
