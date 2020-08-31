75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Basketball

Ex-Georgetown baskeball coach John Thompson dies at 78

The Associated Press
August 31, 2020 - 7:21 am
 

WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78

His death was announced in a family statement Monday. No details were disclosed.

“More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday,” the statement said. “We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us.”

One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.

At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999.

One of his sons, John Thompson III, was hired as Georgetown’s coach in 2004. When the son was fired in 2017, the elder Thompson — known affectionately as “Big John” or “Pops” to many — was at the news conference announcing Ewing as the successor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
Big traffic causes backup on I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
3
CARTOON: Which cult?
CARTOON: Which cult?
4
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Man, police exchange gunfire in northwest Las Vegas Valley
5
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
Defense, Darren Waller, Derek Carr stood out in Raiders camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The court and benches are empty of players and coaches after the scheduled start of an NBA bask ...
NBA postpones Thursday’s games, but playoffs will resume
The Associated Press

The three games will join the three that weren’t played Wednesday, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the first half of an NB ...
Bets refunded on games postponed by protests
By / RJ

Bets on Wednesday’s NBA, WNBA and MLB games that were called off to protest the shooting of a Black man by police will be refunded at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.