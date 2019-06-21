Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington taken 12th by Hornets
Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick of the first round in Thursday’s NBA draft.
The two-round draft took place in the Barclays Center in New York.
The 6-foot-8-inch Washington played two seasons at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, shooting 52.2 percent overall and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.
