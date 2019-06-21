Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington taken 12th by Hornets

Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick of the first round in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) shoots while pressured by Florida's Kevarrius Hayes (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 9, 2019. Kentucky won 66-57. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) shoots while pressured by Auburn's Bryce Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.(AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) shoots past Auburn's Austin Wiley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Kentucky won 80-53. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky's PJ Washington celebrates during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game against Houston, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kentucky's PJ Washington reacts after missing a basket during overtime of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) heads to the basket as Auburn's Anfernee McLemore (24) defends during overtime of the Midwest Regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Auburn won 77-71. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FILE - In this March 31, 2019, file photo, Kentucky's PJ Washington dunks the ball during the second half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo. Washington brings length and athleticism inside along with the ability to step out of the paint, which could have him go late in the lottery at the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PJ Washington, a sophomore basketball player from Kentucky, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick of the first round in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The two-round draft took place in the Barclays Center in New York.

The 6-foot-8-inch Washington played two seasons at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, shooting 52.2 percent overall and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.