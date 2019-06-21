95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington taken 12th by Hornets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2019 - 5:54 pm
 

Kentucky forward P.J. Washington, who also played at Findlay Prep, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 12th pick of the first round in Thursday’s NBA draft.

The two-round draft took place in the Barclays Center in New York.

The 6-foot-8-inch Washington played two seasons at Kentucky. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season, shooting 52.2 percent overall and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) handles the ball a ...
Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz, source says
By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press

The Grizzlies swapped Mike Conley for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver and Grayson Allen, said the source, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.