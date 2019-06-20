Hawks acquire No. 4 pick from Pelicans, source says

In addition to the fourth pick, the Hawks are getting the No. 57 pick, a future second-round pick and forward Solomon Hill from New Orleans.

In this April 7, 2019 photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill, right, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes. The Atlanta Hawks acquired Hill, along with the No. 4 pick in the draft, in a trade with the Pelicans on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Hawks now have the fourth pick in the NBA draft.

A person familiar with deal says Atlanta has acquired the pick from the Pelicans. New Orleans had acquired the rights to the fourth pick in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the deal the Hawks, the Pelicans will get the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 overall picks, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that Atlanta had.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until at least until July 6 when the Davis trade can be finalized. That means the Lakers will be making the pick for the Hawks via the Pelicans.

