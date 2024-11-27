Kansas tops Duke despite star’s ejection: ‘It’s a really important win’

Top-ranked Kansas escaped Las Vegas with a victory over No. 11 Duke on Tuesday despite the ejection of star center Hunter Dickinson midway through the second half.

Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) rushes to the paint during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer, right, points to the replay while talking to a referee after receiving a foul during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) attempts a layup during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cheers on his team during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke’s Blue Devil helps cheer up the crowd during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devil fans cheer after the team begins to rally during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) celebrates with forward Maliq Brown (6) during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) holds three fingers up to his head after making a three-point basket during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor waits to be introduced before the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson runs out of the tunnel before the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) holds his hands above his head after missing a game tying shot, sealing the Kansas Jayhawks’ win during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, and actor and Duke alumnus Ken Jeong, right, share a laugh during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) shoots a free throw to put the team up by three points with a few seconds left during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) and guard Zeke Mayo (5) talk during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. celebrates during the final minute of the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) celebrates during the final minute of the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) attempts a shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo, center, rushes to the hoop during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) attempts a shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg, right, attempts a shot over Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) attempts a three-point shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7), Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr., center, and Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) look to rebound a free throw during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) and guard Tyrese Proctor (5) talk during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) compete for a rebound during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to the team during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils fans wave goodbye to Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, not pictured, as he walks to the bench after receiving a flagrant two foul during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, right, fall down in a heap while competing for the ball during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. Dickinson would receive a flagrant two foul for kicking Brown in the face. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) holds up three fingers after making a three-point shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) puts up a shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Duke Blue Devils fans sit in silence during the first half of the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, left, and Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) compete for the ball during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) controls the ball during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) watches the ball fly off the rim after missing a dunk during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) attempts a shot during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) celebrates a basket during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kansas Jayhawks meet during a break in the play during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, center, attempts a layup during the Vegas Showdown college basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Star center Hunter Dickinson’s ejection midway through the second half left No. 1 Kansas with questions about who would step up down the stretch against No. 11 Duke at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen provided some answers. The guard had perhaps his most important contributions of the young season to help the Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 75-72.

Griffen hit a 3-pointer and followed it up with a 3-point play as part of a personal 6-0 run that gave Kansas (6-0) a 71-67 lead with 3:33 remaining.

Then with the Jayhawks nursing a one-point lead in the closing seconds, Griffen came up with a steal in traffic under his own basket and made a pair of free throws to put his team up 75-72. Guard Kon Knueppel’s subsequent desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out to seal the loss for Duke (4-2).

“I thought he was great,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of Griffen’s performance down the stretch.

All eight of Griffen’s points came after Dickinson was ejected 9:34 into the second half after a lengthy review. Dickinson was fouled on an offensive rebound and was pulled to the ground by Duke forward Maliq Brown. Dickinson proceeded to kick Brown in the face in the ensuing scramble on the floor.

Officials decided to call a Flagrant 2 on Dickinson and ejected him after several minutes. He left the game with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Self said he wasn’t sure an ejection was warranted, but also didn’t claim Dickinson was innocent.

“I thought it was a good call,” Self said. “I thought the (Flagrant 2) may have been severe, but it was definitely a Flagrant 1. It was a good lesson to learn, but I do think something needed to be called.”

Dickinson’s teammates found a way to overcome the call.

Griffen, who was removed from the starting lineup Tuesday, seized the shot at redemption. He was also looking to bounce back after being chastised by Self for putting up a long 3 instead of holding for the last shot at the end of the first half.

“I was just going out there to play because it was winning time, so I was just trying to do what I could to help,” Griffen said. “I was trying to crash the boards and make open shots when I got them, then focus on defense. I wouldn’t say it was a mindset change, but maybe an intensity change. I had to ramp it up because the game was going to end and I didn’t want to lose.

“Plus, I owed (my teammates) from the first half.”

Dickinson’s departure left a gaping hole for Kansas on defense, one Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg exploited with a pair of highlight-reel dunks minutes after Dickinson exited. Flagg had seven of his 13 points in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Kansas defensive stopper KJ Adams guarded Flagg most of the game. Self said he tried to downplay the matchup beforehand to not get Adams too hyped, but he praised the senior forward’s effort.

“Cooper is so good, he’s going to get his eventually,” said Self, who pointed out most of Flagg’s points came after ballscreens that freed him from Adams. “I think KJ showed a lot of people tonight that you can be an elite player at this level without being a prolific scorer, because he did it all tonight.”

Guard Dajuan Harris Jr., one of several Kansas players that said the team had a chip on its shoulder Tuesday because it was a betting underdog despite being ranked No. 1, added 14 points and nine assists for the Jayhawks.

“It’s a really important win, but it’s also really early,” Adams said. “So it’s hard to get too high because a lot of things can change. Duke won’t be the same team in March and neither will we. But this is a good notch in our cap.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.