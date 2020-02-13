Kobe Bryant, daughter featured on central Las Vegas mural

A mural celebrating the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, has been created outside a central Las Vegas Valley business.

Eric Meidenbauer is the artist behind the mural outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

The Bryants and seven others were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. A public memorial service for the victims is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

