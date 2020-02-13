51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Kobe Bryant, daughter featured on central Las Vegas mural

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2020 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2020 - 6:52 pm

A mural celebrating the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, has been created outside a central Las Vegas Valley business.

Eric Meidenbauer is the artist behind the mural outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

The Bryants and seven others were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in in Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. A public memorial service for the victims is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Kobe Bryant, right, and Vanessa Laine Bryant at the ...
Vanessa Bryant expresses grief, anger over death of Kobe, daughter
The Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant expressed grief and anger in an Instagram post Monday as she copes with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

 
Aces sign free agent wing Angel McCoughtry
By / RJ

McCoughtry, 33, is a five-time All-Star, and has averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in nine seasons, all with the Atlanta Dream.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San ...
The 5 worst bad beats of the week
By / RJ

An all-time Super Bowl prop loss and some brutal changes of fortune in basketball make up our first weekly compilation of games bettors want to forget.