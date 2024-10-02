Las Vegas to host women’s basketball regional in 2027

The 2027 NCAA Division I women’s basketball West Regional will take place at T-Mobile Arena — the first time Las Vegas has hosted a women’s regional since 1991.

Las Vegas has landed more NCAA championship events, including a women’s basketball regional.

Philadelphia will host the East Regional in 2027. Portland and Washington, D.C., were announced as the 2028 women’s basketball regional sites.

“The selection of Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Portland and Washington, D.C., to host the 2027 and 2028 regional championships underscores the remarkable growth of the Division I women’s basketball championship,” Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, said in a statement. “These cities, recognized as epicenters of the sport, have a proven track record of hosting successful events and possess the necessary infrastructure to support the expanding championship and its two-site regional format.”

Las Vegas also will host the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in 2027 and 2028 at Orleans Arena.

The events mark the latest NCAA championships announced for Las Vegas. The 2026 Frozen Four for Division I hockey will be played at T-Mobile Arena, and the 2028 men’s Final Four basketball championship will take place at Allegiant Stadium.

In 2023, the men’s West Regional basketball tournament was at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas also has bid to host the 2027 college football championship game at Allegiant Stadium. That bid award has yet to be announced.

“Collegiate athletics have played a significant role in Las Vegas becoming the sports and entertainment capital, and we sincerely value our partnership with the NCAA,” Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, said in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to have hosted past championships and look forward to hosting these future championships, along with our first Final Four in 2028.”

