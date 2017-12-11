Las Vegas WNBA team unveils name, other details — VIDEO

Las Vegas’ WNBA basketball team won’t be the Stars, after all.
MGM Resorts International unveiled the team name — the Las Vegas Aces — in a short video during a press conference at the Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues on Tuesday afternoon.
Las Vegas, we’re home. And we’re ALL IN. #LVACES pic.twitter.com/L9VuHILbnJ
— Las Vegas WNBA (@LVAces) December 11, 2017
The WNBA had filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the fall requesting the rights to “Las Vegas Stars.”
MGM Resorts International president Bill Hornbuckle also announced the company will invest $10 million to improve the Mandalay Bay Events Center, where the Aces will play their home games.
Las Vegas was just dealt a winning hand. #LVACES 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/rPpJVZ2Mi3
— Las Vegas WNBA (@LVAces) December 11, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Las Vegas, we’re home. And we’re ALL IN. #LVACES pic.twitter.com/L9VuHILbnJ
— Las Vegas WNBA (@LVAces) December 11, 2017
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.