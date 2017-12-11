Las Vegas WNBA team unveils name, other details — VIDEO

Las Vegas’ WNBA basketball team won’t be the Stars, after all.

(Las Vegas Aces/WNBA)

In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, New York Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer watches during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

MGM Resorts International unveiled the team name — the Las Vegas Aces — in a short video during a press conference at the Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues on Tuesday afternoon.

The WNBA had filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the fall requesting the rights to “Las Vegas Stars.”

MGM Resorts International president Bill Hornbuckle also announced the company will invest $10 million to improve the Mandalay Bay Events Center, where the Aces will play their home games.

Las Vegas was just dealt a winning hand. #LVACES 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/rPpJVZ2Mi3 — Las Vegas WNBA (@LVAces) December 11, 2017

