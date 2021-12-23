Mountain West emphasizes rescheduling over forfeits

The Mountain West released a new COVID-19 policy Wednesday regarding winter and spring sports.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson participates during the Mountain West basketball media day at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Mountain West will emphasize rescheduling winter- and spring-sports games not played because of COVID-19 issues rather than issuing forfeits, according to a policy announced Wednesday.

Games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.

Teams will forfeit only if they meet requirements for the minimum number of competitors but choose not to play. For basketball teams, the minimum is seven players and a coach. Minimums for the other sports were not listed.

If a team does not meet the minimum, it can still choose to play.

