NBA game officials stage protest march of police shooting

That protest came a day after three NBA playoff games were postponed.

NBA referees march in support of players seeking an end to racial injustice in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Their march came shortly before players met to decide on restarting the season after three games were postponed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Brian Mahoney)

NBA game officials staged a march Thursday in the bubble setting near Orlando, Florida, as a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was shot seven times on Sunday. He survived, but is paralyzed, according to his attorney.

Please stand with us at 9 ET this morning as we march against racism and grieve for the black lives taken too soon. Join us as we unite in the bubble, and around the world, to fight injustice and police brutality. #EverybodyvsRacism@NBA @TheNBPA — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 27, 2020

NBA referees are assembling to begin marching around the campus in support of the players who took a stand last night. “We’re here because we feel like our group is a representation of America, or what America could be. … This is not right vs left, this is right vs wrong.” pic.twitter.com/2yU5FIeyDO — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 27, 2020

Members of the ⁦@OfficialNBARefs⁩ leading a march on the Disney campus to show support for everyone standing against racism. pic.twitter.com/vOtBgnQy2D — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) August 27, 2020

The @OfficialNBARefs marched together against racism this morning in the bubble. (via @CassidyHubbarth)pic.twitter.com/d61WjZVbGr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020

.@OfficialNBARefs marching around the campus in support of the players pic.twitter.com/kFqdLa3KXW — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 27, 2020

NBA referee Marc Davis shares the referees’ decision to march in solidarity with the players on the NBA campus in Orlando on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/xY99HeapsJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 27, 2020

