NBA game officials stage protest march of police shooting
That protest came a day after three NBA playoff games were postponed.
NBA game officials staged a march Thursday in the bubble setting near Orlando, Florida, as a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Blake was shot seven times on Sunday. He survived, but is paralyzed, according to his attorney.
Please stand with us at 9 ET this morning as we march against racism and grieve for the black lives taken too soon. Join us as we unite in the bubble, and around the world, to fight injustice and police brutality. #EverybodyvsRacism@NBA @TheNBPA
— NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) August 27, 2020
NBA referees are assembling to begin marching around the campus in support of the players who took a stand last night. “We’re here because we feel like our group is a representation of America, or what America could be. … This is not right vs left, this is right vs wrong.” pic.twitter.com/2yU5FIeyDO
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 27, 2020
Members of the @OfficialNBARefs leading a march on the Disney campus to show support for everyone standing against racism. pic.twitter.com/vOtBgnQy2D
— Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) August 27, 2020
The @OfficialNBARefs marched together against racism this morning in the bubble.
(via @CassidyHubbarth)pic.twitter.com/d61WjZVbGr
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020
.@OfficialNBARefs marching around the campus in support of the players pic.twitter.com/kFqdLa3KXW
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 27, 2020
NBA referee Marc Davis shares the referees’ decision to march in solidarity with the players on the NBA campus in Orlando on Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/xY99HeapsJ
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 27, 2020
