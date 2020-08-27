102°F
Basketball

NBA game officials stage protest march of police shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 11:32 am
 

NBA game officials staged a march Thursday in the bubble setting near Orlando, Florida, as a protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

That protest came a day after three NBA playoff games were postponed.

Blake was shot seven times on Sunday. He survived, but is paralyzed, according to his attorney.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

