5 teams to watch at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
Don’t miss these teams when they’re on the court at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas:
1. New Orleans Pelicans
In a word, Zion.
2. Chicago Bulls
They bring in this year’s first-round pick (Coby White) and last year’s (Chandler Hutchison), and could contend for the Summer League title.
3. Washington Wizards
Rui Hachimura will be one of the players to watch, and Centennial graduate Troy Brown Jr. will need to show progress after a rookie season in which he averaged 4.8 points.
4. New York Knicks
It’s not so much the Knicks as it is RJ Barrett.
5. Minnesota Timberwolves
In addition to No. 6 draft pick Jarrett Culver, one story line will be how former UNLV center and second-year pro Brandon McCoy performs.
