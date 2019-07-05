5 teams to watch at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Don’t miss these teams when they’re on the court at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) scores a shot against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t miss these teams when they’re on the court at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas:

1. New Orleans Pelicans

In a word, Zion.

2. Chicago Bulls

They bring in this year’s first-round pick (Coby White) and last year’s (Chandler Hutchison), and could contend for the Summer League title.

3. Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura will be one of the players to watch, and Centennial graduate Troy Brown Jr. will need to show progress after a rookie season in which he averaged 4.8 points.

4. New York Knicks

It’s not so much the Knicks as it is RJ Barrett.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

In addition to No. 6 draft pick Jarrett Culver, one story line will be how former UNLV center and second-year pro Brandon McCoy performs.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.