Another successful run for Vegas Summer League comes to end

Off the bounce of a strong opening, the Vegas Summer League reached some notable highs. The 15th version of the even ended Monday with Memphis’ 95-92 victory over Minnesota in the title game.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Pablo Prigioni yells instructions to his players versus the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins confers with his other coaches versus the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Keenan Evans, left, gets a few tips from his head coach Taylor Jenkins before entering the game again versus the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins makes another play call versus the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dusty Hannahs drives to the basket through the Minnesota Timberwolves defense during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Paris Lee, left, gets off a shot over the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Barry Brown Jr. during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans get excited about catching a little basketball as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, center, fights for a rebound with Memphis Grizzlies guard Keenan Evans, left, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Peyton Aldridge, right, during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dusty Hannahs, left, has a shot rejected by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin on a shot attempt during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen, left, battles for the basket with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Mitch Creek during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins calls in another play versus the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of the Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins hoists the winning trophy after his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 during Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies' players hoist and touch the winning trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 during Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zion Williamson, an earthquake, record viewership, sellout crowds.

The latest version of the Vegas Summer League had quite the news-making opening, and though crowds dropped off as well as some of the interest as the 11-day event round robin and tournament played out, this event occupies a spot on the sports calendar few would have envisioned when it began with six teams 15 years ago.

Before Monday’s championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center — the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies defeated the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 — co-founder and executive director Warren LeGarie counted off the ways this year’s Summer League made an impact:

— Sellouts the first two days, a first.

“It wasn’t a promoter’s ploy,” LeGarie said. “We literally could not sell a ticket for fear that we would create an issue here.”

— The highest average attendance at 12,199 after an announced crowd of 8,079 watched the final, bringing the total to 134,188. That was less than the 139,972 that turned out last year, but it was a day longer in 2018. The average crowd last year was 11,664.

— The most teams at 32, which included all 30 NBA squads for the second year in a row as well as ones from China and Croatia.

— LeGarie said there were 500 million video feeds.

“That’s something that still gets our message out there in a very, very big way,” he said.

— ESPN garnered a record 1.2 rating for its opening night coverage July 5, which featured this year’s top overall draft pick in Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

Every game was telecast

“ESPN has really stepped up its broadcasts,” LeGarie said. “No matter what, people want to be somebody in our world, so you have a chance to be seen. The television makes you an influencer.

“The other thing is we’ve become the epicenter of sports social media. We had 65 current players sitting on the court for the Zion game, and I can’t tell you how many more because if you’re here, you can enhance your brand. You can do things that people feel even more aware of who you are as a personality in our league, and I think that’s important to people.”

One concern, however, was the lack of star power as the event went on.

Several top draft picks didn’t play because of injuries, and others were hurt or shut down or both during the Summer League. Williamson played nine minutes before injuring his left knee and spent the rest of the time as a spectator.

Players getting sidelined is not new, but it seemed more pronounced this time.

“You always want every player playing, but it’s not my call,” LeGarie said. “It’s the team’s call. The health of their players is far more important than the importance of a Summer League. Summer League is a forum for people to showcase their skills. Like the year Lonzo Ball was here (2017), Kyle Kuzma stepped up and became the guy. We felt there were a number of kids that stepped up here.

“You could see by the play (Sunday) when we had that unbelievable finish to a semifinal game (the Grizzlies beat the Pelicans 88-86 in overtime) the whole arena was standing. It was remarkable. It shows you how much it means to these kids to win it, and that summer really matters.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.