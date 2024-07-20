Ex-Mountain West star chases NBA dream in Summer League

Former Colorado State star point guard Isaiah Stevens is making a good impression with the Miami Heat at the NBA Summer League at UNLV.

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) passes the ball during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The scout was easy to diagram but difficult to execute. Isaiah Stevens made sure of that. He was that good of a college basketball player.

Folks are seeing in the NBA Summer League at UNLV what those in the Mountain West knew for years, that the former Colorado State star point guard has this way of making things happen on a court.

Stevens is playing this summer with the Miami Heat and turning heads as he does. He signed a camp tryout contract, which can be converted into a two-way deal. He’s making it harder and harder on the Heat not to make such a reality.

Kevin Kruger remembers well all those games his UNLV team had prepared to face Stevens in recent years, all those times the Rebels had to figure out a way to slow him.

It wasn’t easy. Stevens is Colorado State’s all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers.

“He,” Kruger said, “was predictably unpredictable.”

Not just scoring

Here’s why: Even when you thought your defense was sound, that you had defended well all of Colorado State’s multitude of cuts, that you were about to get a stop, Stevens would do something for which you weren’t prepared.

He was able to make something out of nothing. He wouldn’t drive into crowds or run into teammates. He was a threat each time the ball touched his hands.

“And not just to score,” Kruger said. “You can guard this guy incredibly well, and he’ll still throw something at you. He can dribble, pass, shoot, has great instincts on defense.

“He might not have the long NBA career of a Kawhi Leonard (from San Diego State) or be a top 10 draft pick like Jimmer Fredette (from Brigham Young), but his resume puts him into the discussion among the best Mountain West players ever for his impact and success.”

And now, he’s trying to make the highest of levels.

Stevens said the Mountain West prepared him well for this opportunity, that what he believes is an incredibly underrated league taught him about competing every second of every minute of every game.

That, like in his conference, Summer League presents good players defining each opponent, that there are no days off, that you have to be ready at each end of the court every possession.

“That’s what I’m trying to do every time I step on the floor,” Stevens said. “Just take on all challenges. I have great talent around me. I’m not trying to do too much. Just be on time, be on target and be the best version of myself.

“The Mountain West was much better than people think. A tough league, talented league, older league with guys who really know how to play. Guys you might not have heard about as much but who are really good and played at a high level.”

He’s 6 feet and gets every last ounce out of his size. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 9.0 assists and has hit six of eight 3-pointers. He’s also turning the ball over just 2.0 times per game.

His passing has been elite.

He knows the odds are long for undrafted free agents to make an NBA roster, but time in the G-League could certainly help Stevens improve his game to where the Heat (or some other team) might see enough in him to offer a spot.

Everyone talks about his basketball IQ, that he’s the last player you should doubt. That just when you think the moment is too big for him, he surprises.

Leadership and vision

Keshad Johnson is also with Miami this summer, having signed a two-way contract. He spent four years at San Diego State before using his final season of eligibility at Arizona.

He faced Stevens enough in the Mountain West to know of his talent and reputation. He also likes all those dunks he converts off lobs from Stevens.

“Just his leadership and vision,” Johnson said. “He’s money every time on his passing. He just finds you. I can see Isaiah running the show at any level he’s at, even this one. He’s so talented, and much of what he does is so effortless. The game is never sped up when he has the ball.”

He’s predictably unpredictable.

