Grizzlies’ giant rookie trying to find his place at NBA Summer League

Two-time national player of the year Zach Edey’s transition to pro basketball is one of the most intriguing storylines of this year’s NBA Summer League.

Memphis center Zach Edey, left, watches with teammate DeJon Jarreau (77) as their team takes on the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA Summer League basketball game against at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Orleans Pelicans guard Izaiah Brockington (23) evades a steal attempt by Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Oduro (18) looks to pass the ball against Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey (14) during an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey (14) dunks the ball as the New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Ford (31) looks on during an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey (14) eyes the basket as he warms up to face the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey (14) grabs his lower leg after an injury against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Ford (31) during an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

He has to find a place, right? He’s 7-foot-4 and weighs 305 pounds.

That’s a large frame camping in the middle of a lane.

The most intriguing storyline entering this year’s NBA Summer League — you know, the one not devoted to all things Bronny — was how Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzles might translate from college to the NBA.

How a two-time national player of the year from Purdue will adjust to the next level.

Hurt again

Edey, the ninth overall pick in June’s draft, played his first game in Las Vegas on Thursday at Cox Pavilion after missing the Grizzlies’ first two contests with an ankle injury.

He didn’t last all that long.

There was 3:16 left in the second quarter when Edey rose to block a shot, came down hard and limped to his team’s bench during an 88-77 win against New Orleans. He then left the court. He returned with an ice pack wrapped around his right ankle and did not speak to the media after the game.

Edey finished with six points, three rebounds and a block in 8:35. He made all three of his shots.

Edey also played in the Grizzlies’ first summer game in Salt Lake City on July 8, collecting 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

He looked like a rookie of the year favorite, which had to please the young men in the stands Thursday wearing white shirts with E-D-E-Y spelled out.

“Zach is doing well and is in good spirits,” Memphis coach Jason March said. “His size is a problem for people. He’s so patient. He’s seen everything. He wants to play. He’s a competitor. That’s what we love about him.

“He has shown what he’s capable of. People want to keep asking questions (about him). Keep asking. He’ll be fine and take care of the rest.”

Here’s the thing: The NBA is so different now. The really good players near Edey’s size have guard skills. Most bigs with such ability can shoot it from deep and defend on the perimeter. This isn’t your father’s NBA. A few decades ago, Edey would have been an easy No. 1 pick. That’s not the case now.

Lon Kruger coached the Atlanta Hawks from 2000-2003 and knows well the evolution of the big man in basketball. Kruger, who also coached at UNLV, sees enough ability in Edey. But it won’t be a simple transition.

“If you consider the progress he has made the last three to four years, he has just gotten better and better and better,” Kruger said. “I don’t think he has tapped out yet. But they’re certainly going to challenge him in pick-and-rolls and things like that. It’s not going to be easy for him.

“He has good hands, he works hard, seems like he has a great attitude. All those things and being 7-4 might make opponents adjust to him.”

Edey hit a nice right-handed hook shot the first time he touched a ball Thursday. The second time he dunked off penetration from a teammate. The next time he dunked again after an interior pass. He can score inside in the NBA. This is still a player who averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game last season at Purdue. Still a guy who had his way on a nightly basis.

The first time someone challenged him at the rim, Edey swatted the ball out of bounds. But his biggest challenge will still come on defense.

Affecting the game

Edey will go from guarding other college bigs to likely defending players like Denver star Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Spurs’ all-everything Victor Wembanyama. Guys with the skills of players much smaller.

He’s not — at least right now — going to match such talents jumper for jumper. Which doesn’t mean he can’t affect the game in other ways.

“I’m impressed with Zach,” Kruger said. “He’s very engaged and was really well coached by (Matt Painter) at Purdue. Zach will find a place. How quickly it happens or how big his role is remains to be seen. But I do think he’ll find a place.”

Odds favor it, for sure.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.