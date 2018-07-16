Lakers’ Josh Hart wears A’ja Wilson Aces jersey

Lakers guard Josh Hart was in need of a A’ja Wilson No. 22 Las Vegas Aces jersey. “Where they (the jerseys) at,” Hart asked Twitter on Saturday.

The Aces quickly took notice.

Need to get an @_ajawilson22 Jersey! @LVAces where they at??? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 14, 2018

On Sunday, Hart arrived to the Thomas & Mack Center in a black Aces jersey before facing the Pistons. Wearing Wilson’s uniform led to good fortune for Hart, who scored 18 points in the Lakers’ 101-78 win over the Pistons.

“Shoutout to the Aces. They hooked me up with it,” Hart said after the game. “Me and A’ja have been cool for seven years.”

Hart has taken notice of his good friend’s standout rookie season in Las Vegas and a fan of the WNBA.

“You seen what she does,” Hart said of Wilson. “She’s way beyond her years. Obviously she’s a rookie but she’s really kind of taken the WNBA game by storm.

“Those girls do not get enough credit as they should. They’re great people, great players and a great league. Just trying to help support them and help get them more recognition. They’re the best at what they do.”

