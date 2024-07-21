NBA Summer League Day 9: 1st-round pick leads Cavaliers to win — PHOTOS
Cleveland selected Jaylon Tyson in the first round of the NBA draft. He helped the Cavaliers to a win over the Indiana Pacers on the ninth day of the NBA Summer League.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 9
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Sunday and Monday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission
Saturday’s scores
Sacramento 87, Phoenix 77
Washington 91, Milwaukee 79
Cleveland 100, Indiana 93
New York 90, Atlanta 82
L.A. Lakers 107, Chicago 81
New Orleans vs. Denver, late
Oklahoma City vs. Dallas, late
Sunday’s schedule
Semifinals
L.A. Clippers vs. Memphis, 11 a.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN
Golden State vs. Miami, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN
Consolation games
Orlando vs. Minnesota, noon, Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Boston vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Charlotte vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPNU
Toronto vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Detroit vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPNU
Houston vs. Portland, 6 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Stars of the day
Taylor Funk, Washington Wizards
The former Utah State forward found his touch from the 3-point line. He scored 29 points, and all eight of his made field goals were 3-pointers. He shot 8 of 16 on 3s and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Funk added five assists and four rebounds as Washington pulled away for a 91-79 win over Milwaukee. He averaged 11.6 points in five Summer League games.
The 6-foot-8-inch forward was undrafted, but signed with the Heat for the Summer League. He then signed with Capital City, Washington’s G-League affiliate. He appeared in 34 games last season and averaged 9.4 points.
Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland’s 2024 first-round draft pick saved his best for his last Summer League game. Tyson scored 23 points and made 9 of 10 shots to help the Cavaliers hold on for a 100-93 win over Indiana.
The 6-7 forward grabbed five rebounds and added three assists. Cleveland selected Tyson 20th overall in last month’s draft.
Tyson was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, averaging 19.6 points with California after spending the 2022-23 season at Texas Tech and 2021-22 season at Texas.
Blake Hinson, L.A. Lakers
While most fans chanted for Bronny James, who was inactive Saturday, they quickly learned Hinson’s name after a strong first half. He scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half to lead the Lakers in a 107-81 rout of Chicago.
Five of Hinson’s eight made field goals were from 3-point range. His hot start helped the Lakers to a 39-18 first-quarter lead.
The 6-8 forward was undrafted out of Pittsburgh, but signed a two-way contract with the Lakers before the start of Summer League. He was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season.
Faces in the crowd
A fair amount of fans were in attendance Saturday for the ninth day of Summer League, but the notable faces hanging courtside had dried up.
Even this year’s top draft picks had seen enough with the event coming to a close. No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta and No. 2 pick Alex Sarr of Washington didn’t suit up in their team’s final games.
Risacher, who missed the previous two games with a right quadriceps contusion, still took time to sign autographs for fans at Cox Pavilion. He averaged 14.5 points in two games. Sarr averaged 5.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in four appearances.
The Lakers also had seen enough of James and first-round pick Dalton Knecht, who were inactive. James averaged 8.8 points in four games.
