NBA Summer League Day 1: 1st-rounders star on opening night — PHOTOS

The top two overall picks from this year’s NBA draft faced off on the first night of the NBA Summer League, but a few other first-rounders opened with strong performances.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 1

Who: All 30 NBA Teams

When: Saturday to July 22

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Friday’s scores

Orlando 106, Cleveland 79

Minnesota 81, New Orleans 74

Memphis 103, Sacramento 83

Houston 99, Los Angeles Lakers 80

Brooklyn 97, Indiana 95 (OT)

Washington 94, Atlanta 88

Los Angeles Clippers 88, Denver 78

Saturday’s schedule

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Charlotte vs. New York, 2 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Miami vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Detroit vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Oklahoma City vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

San Antonio vs. Portland, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Utah vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Phoenix vs. Golden State, 8 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

The Thomas & Mack Center might have been packed to get a glimpse of Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but the third overall selection in this year’s draft grabbed the starring role.

Sheppard scored 23 points as the Rockets rolled to a 99-80 victory over the Lakers. The 6-foot-3-inch guard from Kentucky shot 52.9 percent from the field, including four 3-pointers, and added five assists, four rebounds and three blocks.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

The 2024 first-round selection made his presence felt early in the Timberwolves’ 81-74 win over the Pelicans. He threw down a one-handed dunk early in the first quarter for his first basket and finished with a game-high 25 points on 64.3 percent (9-of-14) shooting.

The No. 27 overall selection from Illinois added three rebounds and a pair of blocks. He averaged 23 points per game last season in college.

In June, Shannon was found not guilty of felony rape and aggravated sexual assault. Shannon was arrested last December after an alleged incident in a Kansas bar in September.

Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards

While the top two selections in this year’s draft highlighted the final game of the night at the Thomas & Mack Center, Carrington, the 14th overall selection, showed he is a first-round-worthy talent. He finished with 19 points to help the Wizards hold on for a 94-88 victory.

Carrington shot 50 percent from the floor (5-of-10), made four 3-pointers and added nine rebounds and eight assists. Carrington was selected by the Trail Blazers but was later traded to Washington.

No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher finished with 18 points (7-of-16 shooting) and five rebounds in the loss for Atlanta. Second overall pick Alexandre Sarr scored 12 points on 33.3 percent (4-of-12) shooting for Washington.

Faces in the crowd

A familiar Summer League face missing from the opening day festivities was Hall of Famer Jerry West, who died last month at 86. A fixture courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center, West was honored before the Pelicans-Timberwolves matchup with a nearly 20-minute tribute.

A courtside seat was reserved in West’s honor with a shirt that featured West and the NBA logo that said “The Soul of Summer League,” and a cup from Dairy Queen, as West often enjoyed a Blizzard while taking in the action.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was on hand to watch James and the Lakers face Sheppard and the Rockets. New Lakers coach JJ Reddick also stopped by to see his teams’ future young stars.

Minnesota teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Conley Jr. and Naz Reid checked in at the first game of the day at the Thomas & Mack Center to see Shannon lead the Timberwolves to a win.

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray watched his new team alongside new backcourt mate CJ McCollum. Murray was traded to New Orleans last week from Atlanta.

Orlando point guard Cole Anthony not only watched the Magic roll past the Cavaliers, but he also joined his father and former UNLV point guard Greg Anthony on the NBAtv broadcast.

Alex Wright Review-Journal