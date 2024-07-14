NBA Summer League Day 2: 2023 1st-rounders deliver in return

On the second day of the NBA Summer League, two 2023 first-round draft picks helped their teams to victories in their returns to Las Vegas.

4 things to watch in 20th year of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Former Liberty star ‘working like crazy’ to carve role on Nuggets

Fans shout for autographs as the Los Angeles Lakers leave the court after they lost an NBA summer league basketball game to the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 2

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Sunday to July 22

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Saturday’s scores

Chicago 96, Milwaukee 89

Charlotte 94, New York 90

Miami 119, Boston 114

Philadelphia 94, Detroit 81

Toronto 94, Oklahoma City 69

San Antonio 83, Portland 77

Utah vs. Dallas, late

Phoenix vs. Golden State, late

Sunday’s schedule

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Brooklyn vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN+

Minnesota vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Houston vs. Washington, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Orlando vs. New Orleans, 4:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

San Antonio vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Denver vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Chicago vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Brandon Miller, Charlotte

Charlotte needed every point from the second overall pick in the 2023 draft to hold off a late charge from New York. Miller poured in 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Hornets hold on for a 94-90 victory in his Summer League return. He did not participate in the Hornets’ three games at the California Classic earlier this month.

Miller made 7 of 16 shots (43.8 percent) but was 5-for-10 from 3-point range. In his rookie campaign last season, the 6-foot-7-inch forward was second among rookie scoring leaders, averaging 17.3 points in 74 games, trailing only rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama (21.4). Miller was an NBA all-rookie first-team selection last season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami

In a shootout with Boston, the 18th overall selection in 2023 delivered down the stretch for Miami. Jaquez scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Heat survived for a 119-114 victory. He added five assists and shot 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the floor.

Jaquez established a role with the Heat last season, averaging 11.9 points in 75 games, and was a member of the NBA all-rookie first team.

Ricky Council IV, Philadelphia

Council picked up where he left off from the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month (averaging 18.7 points in three games). The second-year guard scored a team-high 24 points and added six rebounds in Philadelphia’s 94-81 win over Detroit. Council shot 7-for-17 (41.2 percent) from the field and was 9-for-9 on free throws.

Undrafted out of Arkansas, the 6-6 guard appeared in 32 games with Philadelphia last season while spending the majority of the time in the G League.

Faces in the crowd

Newly acquired New York forward Mikal Bridges joined Knicks owner James Dolan, president Leon Rose, coach Tom Thibodeau and new teammate OG Anunoby courtside at the Thomas & Mack.

Bridges was traded to the Knicks earlier this month by Brooklyn. He joins former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo on the Knicks.

Former Detroit Piston and three-time All-Star Richard Hamilton watched his former team face off against the 76ers. Current Pistons Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. were also in attendance.

On the other side of Gucci Row at the Thomas & Mack Center sat 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who signed a five-year, $204 million extension this month, and team president Daryl Morey.

Pacers forward Obi Toppin watched younger brother Jacob score 19 points for the Knicks against the Hornets.

Alex Wright Review-Journal