NBA Summer League Day 3: Young standouts lead Rockets to win — PHOTOS

Houston Rockets 2023 first-round draft selection Cam Whitmore was one of three Rockets to score 22 points or more in a win on the third day of the NBA Summer League

Former Liberty star ‘working like crazy’ to carve role on Nuggets

Wizards’ top pick has potential, but plenty of room for growth

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 3

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Monday to July 22

Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Sunday’s scores

Cleveland 112, Milwaukee 81

Los Angeles Clippers 87, Brooklyn 78

Minnesota 105, Indiana 94

Houston 109, Washington 91

Orlando 91, New Orleans 86

San Antonio 79, Atlanta 76

Denver vs. Toronto, late

Golden State vs. Chicago, late

Monday’s schedule

Oklahoma City vs. Miami, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Detroit vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, NBAtv

Dallas vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Portland vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Utah vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Boston vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Stars of the day

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

Offense wasn’t a problem for Houston in its win over Washington. Whitmore, who the Rockets selected with the 20th pick in the 2023 draft, led the way with 25 points.

Whitmore shot 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field and added eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. The 6-foot-7 forward from Villanova is averaging 22.5 points per game through his first two NBA Summer League appearances.

Whitmore was one of three Rockets to score more than 20 points. Reed Sheppard, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, and former Centennial standout Orlando Robinson added 22 points each.

Jordan Miller, Los Angeles Clippers

Miller could not have asked for a better start to his NBA Summer League. The second-year guard scored a team-high 21 points in the Clippers’ win over Brooklyn. He scored 36 points in the Clippers’ 88-78 victory over Denver on Friday.

Miller was just 4-for-12 from the field but made all 13 of his free throws. He added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The 2023 second-round pick from the University of Miami (Florida) spent most of last season in the G League and was named to the All-Rookie team. He is averaging 28.5 points per game so far at NBA Summer League.

E.J. Liddell, Atlanta Hawks

Liddell kept the Hawks close during their loss to San Antonio. He scored 22 points off the bench while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

He put up a 3-pointer in the final seconds that No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher put in for a layup. Risacher was fouled and missed the free throw on purpose, but Atlanta couldn’t secure the rebound. The Spurs made two free throws to second the win.

Liddell joined the Hawks this month after spending the previous two seasons with New Orleans and its G League team.

Faces in the crowd

Plenty of NBA talent was on hand to watch Sunday’s action.

Five-time All Star and current free agent John Wall watched the Timberwolves’ win over the Pacers. He last played for the Clippers during the 2022-23 season. Timberwolves players Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels were also in attendance.

Former UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. visited his old arena with Clippers teammates Norman Powell and Mo Bamba.

Atlanta guard Trae Young was courtside at Thomas &Mack Center to get his first glimpse at Risacher.

Orlando guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stopped by to watch some of his potential new teammates. Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year, $66 million free-agent deal with the Magic earlier this month.

Recent NBA Summer League standouts Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson were among the Rockets in attendance to watch their younger teammates.

Other NBA players in attendance included Cleveland guard Darius Garland, Milwaukee forward Taurean Prince and Washington’s Jordan Poole and Marvin Bagley III.

