NBA Summer League Day 4: Two-way signees take advantage of opportunity
Bryce McGowens and Daniss Jenkins both signed two-way deals just before the start of NBA Summer League. Both led their teams to wins Monday.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 4
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Tuesday to Monday
Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission
Monday’s scores
Miami 102, Oklahoma City 73
Detroit 87, Houston 73
Memphis 108, Dallas 88
Portland 97, Philadephia 95
Sacramento 82, Utah 70
Boston 88, L.A. Lakers 74
Tuesday’s schedule
Indiana vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU
New York vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, NBAtv
Charlotte vs. Denver, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2
Chicago vs. Detroit, 3:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2
Washington vs. Portland, 5:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv
L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2
New Orleans vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv
Stars of the day
Bryce McGowens, Portland Trail Blazers
McGowens provided a scoring punch off the bench with 20 points, but his final four were crucial in helping Portland win.
McGowens made a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a 95-94 lead. He made two more after the 76ers committed a five-second violation, making him a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
McGowens signed a two-way contract with Portland on July 11, the day before the start of the NBA Summer League.
GG Jackson II, Memphis Grizzlies
Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, showed Monday he should be able to compete for a spot on Memphis’ roster.
The 45th overall pick scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ blowout win over Dallas while shooting 9-for-19 from the field.
Jackson, who turns 20 in December, appeared in 48 games with Memphis last season and averaged 14.6 points per game.
Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons
Jenkins is another player making the most of his opportunity at the NBA Summer League.
He scored 26 points while shooting 8-for-16 from the field in Detroit’s win against Houston. He added four assists.
The undrafted guard from St. John’s signed a two-way contract with Detroit on July 6. Jackson was a second-team All-Big East selection last season.
Faces in the crowd
There were fewer stars in attendance Monday with just six games on the schedule.
Two notable attendees were a pair of former Las Vegas high school basketball standouts. Coronado product Jaden Hardy and former Findlay Prep star P.J. Washington stopped by Cox Pavilion to see their Mavericks teammates. They were also joined by Dallas’ Dereck Lively II.
A large portion of the Trail Blazers roster attended their team’s game against the 76ers at Thomas &Mack Center. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Dalano Banton saw Portland win a back-and-forth contest.
Pistons forward Jalen Duren watched his team roll past the Rockets at Thomas &Mack Center. Oklahoma City teammates Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins went to the Cox Pavilion to watch their team lose to Miami.
The Bulls were not in action, but 2024 11th overall pick Matas Buzelis still showed up to Thomas &Mack Center and signed autographs for fans. Buzelis is averaging 21.5 points per game through two NBA Summer League appearances.
Patrick Beverley, who played with the Bucks last season, was on the Thomas &Mack concourse filming an episode of his podcast.
Alex Wright Review-Journal