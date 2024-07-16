NBA Summer League Day 4: Two-way signees take advantage of opportunity

Bryce McGowens and Daniss Jenkins both signed two-way deals just before the start of NBA Summer League. Both led their teams to wins Monday.

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) cheers his team against Oklahoma City during an NBA Summer League basketball game at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) passes the ball during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) defends against Oklahoma City forward Dillon Jones during an NBA Summer League basketball game at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) defends against Oklahoma City during an NBA Summer League basketball game at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) drives against Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell during an NBA Summer League basketball game at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Memphis center Zach Edey watches his team take on the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA Summer League basketball game against at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Memphis guard Scotty Pippen Jr. interacts with the crowd as he waits to inbound the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA Summer League basketball game at UNLV Monday, July 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 4

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Tuesday to Monday

Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Monday’s scores

Miami 102, Oklahoma City 73

Detroit 87, Houston 73

Memphis 108, Dallas 88

Portland 97, Philadephia 95

Sacramento 82, Utah 70

Boston 88, L.A. Lakers 74

Tuesday’s schedule

Indiana vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

New York vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack Center, NBAtv

Charlotte vs. Denver, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Chicago vs. Detroit, 3:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Washington vs. Portland, 5:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

New Orleans vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Stars of the day

Bryce McGowens, Portland Trail Blazers

McGowens provided a scoring punch off the bench with 20 points, but his final four were crucial in helping Portland win.

McGowens made a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a 95-94 lead. He made two more after the 76ers committed a five-second violation, making him a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

McGowens signed a two-way contract with Portland on July 11, the day before the start of the NBA Summer League.

GG Jackson II, Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, showed Monday he should be able to compete for a spot on Memphis’ roster.

The 45th overall pick scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ blowout win over Dallas while shooting 9-for-19 from the field.

Jackson, who turns 20 in December, appeared in 48 games with Memphis last season and averaged 14.6 points per game.

Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons

Jenkins is another player making the most of his opportunity at the NBA Summer League.

He scored 26 points while shooting 8-for-16 from the field in Detroit’s win against Houston. He added four assists.

The undrafted guard from St. John’s signed a two-way contract with Detroit on July 6. Jackson was a second-team All-Big East selection last season.

Faces in the crowd

There were fewer stars in attendance Monday with just six games on the schedule.

Two notable attendees were a pair of former Las Vegas high school basketball standouts. Coronado product Jaden Hardy and former Findlay Prep star P.J. Washington stopped by Cox Pavilion to see their Mavericks teammates. They were also joined by Dallas’ Dereck Lively II.

A large portion of the Trail Blazers roster attended their team’s game against the 76ers at Thomas &Mack Center. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Dalano Banton saw Portland win a back-and-forth contest.

Pistons forward Jalen Duren watched his team roll past the Rockets at Thomas &Mack Center. Oklahoma City teammates Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins went to the Cox Pavilion to watch their team lose to Miami.

The Bulls were not in action, but 2024 11th overall pick Matas Buzelis still showed up to Thomas &Mack Center and signed autographs for fans. Buzelis is averaging 21.5 points per game through two NBA Summer League appearances.

Patrick Beverley, who played with the Bucks last season, was on the Thomas &Mack concourse filming an episode of his podcast.

Alex Wright Review-Journal