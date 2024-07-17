NBA Summer League Day 5: Suns fail to hold off Pacers’ rally — PHOTOS
The fifth day of the NBA Summer League featured a notable rally by the Pacers, plus some recognizable faces in the crowd.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 5
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Wednesday to Monday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission
Tuesday’s scores
Indiana 98, Phoenix 94
Brooklyn 92, New York 85
Charlotte 80, Denver 66
Detroit 85, Chicago 77
Philadelphia 92, Minnesota 90
Portland 82, Washington 80
L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, late
New Orleans vs. San Antonio, late
Wednesday’s schedule
Miami vs. Dallas, noon, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2
Sacramento vs. New York, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Toronto vs. Utah, 2 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2
Boston vs. Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Memphis vs. Orlando, 4 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN+
Phoenix vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
L.A. Lakers vs. Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN
Golden State vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv
Stars of the day
Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn Nets
The 2023 second-round pick was a standout at last year’s NBA Summer League and shined again Tuesday.
Wilson scored 27 points in Brooklyn’s win over New York. He shot 8-for-16 from the field and was 5-for-10 from 3-point range.
Wilson was a second-team All-Summer League selection last year after averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in five appearances. He’s averaging 21.3 points per game this year at the event while shooting 48.3 percent from 3.
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Walker helped Indiana overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Phoenix on Tuesday. He scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half.
Walker also finished with five assists and four rebounds while making four of his five 3-point attempts. He was picked eighth overall in the 2023 draft and played in 33 regular-season games for the Pacers last season. He also appeared in nine playoff games during his team’s run to the Eastern Conference finals.
Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
McCain has improved throughout his time in the NBA Summer League and it showed in a tight win against the Timberwolves. He scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the 76ers to victory.
McCain hit all nine of his free throws, including two with eight seconds remaining. Philadelphia selected the 6-foot-3 guard 16th overall in June’s draft out of Duke.
Faces in the crowd
The Hornets had almost their whole hive in attendance Tuesday. Guard Seth Curry showed up to Cox Pavilion after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal Monday. Player enhancement coach Kemba Walker, who announced his retirement earlier this month after a 12-year NBA career, was also at the Hornets’ win against the Nuggets.
Other Charlotte players at the game included LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Grant Williams and Cody Martin. Brandon Miller, the second overall pick in 2023, joined his teammates after scoring 23 points in his lone NBA Summer League appearance Saturday.
Pistons teammates Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris were at their team’s win against the Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center.
Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse stopped by Cox Pavilion to watch his team’s win against Minnesota along with 76ers forward Caleb Martin.
Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas — the 2021 NBA Summer League co-MVP — watched his team beat the Knicks at Thomas & Mack Center.
Other notable players in attendance for Wednesday’s games included Denver guard Christian Braun, Wizards guard Jordan Poole and Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton.
Alex Wright Review-Journal