NBA Summer League Day 6: No. 1 pick misses matchup with Lakers

No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher did not play in Atlanta’s NBA Summer League game against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday due to an injury.

Silver says NBA will explore expansion this year. What’s that mean for Vegas?

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (middle) watches from the bench during an NBA Summer League game between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 6

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Thursday to Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Wednesday’s scores

Miami 92, Dallas 79

New York 106, Sacramento 105

Utah 86, Toronto 76

Boston 89, Charlotte 84

Memphis 104, Orlando 98

Phoenix 100, Oklahoma City 99

Thursday’s schedule

Indiana vs. Denver, 1:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

Memphis vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Washington vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Minnesota vs. Houston, 8 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

Top pick injured

The Atlanta Hawks announced right before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers that Zaccharie Risacher, who they selected first overall in June’s draft, was out with a right quad contusion.

Risacher’s status for the Hawks’ next game Friday is unknown. He averaged 14.5 points and five rebounds per game his two NBA Summer League appearances.

Title game time change

The NBA Summer League’s championship game was moved to 5 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. It was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. No reason was given for the switch.

The four teams with the best NBA Summer League records after Friday’s games will play in the semifinals Sunday. The winners advance to the title game Monday.

Stars of the day

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Ware helped Miami improve its perfect record to 3-0 in Las Vegas. He scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his team’s win over Dallas on Wednesday.

Ware was 9-for-12 from the field and added three blocks. The Heat selected the center 15th overall in June’s draft after he was on the Big Ten’s All-Defensive team at Indiana last season.

Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

Ellis did his best to will the Kings to a win Wednesday, scoring 29 points in a close loss to New York. He shot 10-for-18 from the field and made five 3s. Ellis added six assists, four rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

The former Alabama standout went undrafted in 2022 but signed a two-way contract with Sacramento before that year’s NBA Summer League. He appeared in 57 regular-season games with the Kings last season as well as both of their play-in tournament contests.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is having a strong NBA Summer League. Pippen Jr. scored 25 points to help Memphis fend off Orlando on Wednesday.

He added nine assists and four rebounds while shooting 9-for-14 from the floor. Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with Memphis in January after being in the Lakers’ organization for parts of two seasons.

Faces in the crowd

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball returned for his second straight day at NBA Summer League. Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. also stopped by.

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II was at the Thomas & Mack Center signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison and forward Markieff Morris joined Lively. Markieff’s twin, Cleveland forward Marcus Morris, later sat by his brother courtside.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia was over at Cox Pavilion alongside former Sun Rex Chapman. Longtime NBA player Baron Davis was also in attendance.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. took in the action as well.

Alex Wright Review-Journal