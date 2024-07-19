NBA Summer League Day 7: Third-year pro shines off Washington’s bench
Jules Bernard made the most of his time off the bench to help Washington hold off Indiana during an action-packed seventh day of the NBA Summer League.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 7
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Friday to Monday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission
Thursday’s scores
Denver 86, Indiana 71
Memphis 88, New Orleans 77
Washington 73, Sacramento 69
Brooklyn 102, Orlando 100 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 93, Cleveland 89
Friday’s schedule
Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, NBAtv
Dallas vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU
Atlanta vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
New York vs. Detroit, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN
Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
Toronto vs. Miami, 6 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN+
Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
Portland vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2
Stars of the day
Jules Bernard, Washington Wizards
Bernard had a huge game off the bench for the Wizards. He scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in 26:33 in his team’s win over Sacramento.
Bernard hit two free throws with six seconds remaining to help Washington secure the victory. He finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line.
The 6-foot-6 guard, who went undrafted out of UCLA in 2022, has spent parts of the last two years in the Wizards’ organization. He appeared in 19 games for Washington last season.
Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets
Tyson played a key role in Denver’s first NBA Summer League victory this year. He scored 23 points to help his team pull away from Indiana.
Tyson, who the Nuggets drafted 37th overall in the 2023 draft, shot 8-for-18 from the field and made 3 3-pointers. He spent most of last year in the G League but appeared in 18 regular-season games for Denver.
Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn Nets
It was fitting Wilson helped clinch Brooklyn’s win.
He was spectacular throughout, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds. He capped off his performance with a game-winning layup in overtime to help the Nets reach the target score for an Elam ending.
Wilson, who was selected 51st overall out of Kansas in the 2023 draft, shot 11-for-20 from the field and was 6-for-7 from 3-point range. He appeared in 43 games with Brooklyn last season and earned a multiyear contract in March.
Faces in the crowd
Rain across Las Vegas kept the crowds light on the seventh day of the NBA Summer League. But the Thomas & Mack Center’s lower bowl did fill up in the evening to watch Bronny James and the Lakers beat the Cavaliers.
One notable face that still was in attendance was former Magic point guard and current Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. He celebrated his 53rd birthday by watching Orlando’s loss to Brooklyn courtside at Cox Pavilion.
Hardaway got to see his former Magic teammate and current NBAtv broadcaster Dennis Scott. The two shared a moment together after Scott interviewed Hardaway during the game’s broadcast.
Another coach in the stands was Sacramento’s Mike Brown, who took in his team’s narrow loss to the Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center.
Las Vegas native and Liberty graduate Julian Strawther did not play in Denver’s win against Indiana, but still took time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Strawther averaged 28.5 points per game his two NBA Summer League appearances.
Alex Wright Review-Journal