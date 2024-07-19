NBA Summer League Day 7: Third-year pro shines off Washington’s bench

Jules Bernard made the most of his time off the bench to help Washington hold off Indiana during an action-packed seventh day of the NBA Summer League.

Washington Wizards guard Jules Bernard (14) dribbles the ball down the court during an NBA Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 7

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Friday to Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission

Thursday’s scores

Denver 86, Indiana 71

Memphis 88, New Orleans 77

Washington 73, Sacramento 69

Brooklyn 102, Orlando 100 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 93, Cleveland 89

Friday’s schedule

Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, NBAtv

Dallas vs. Boston, 1:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Atlanta vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

New York vs. Detroit, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

Toronto vs. Miami, 6 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN+

Golden State vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

Portland vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Jules Bernard, Washington Wizards

Bernard had a huge game off the bench for the Wizards. He scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in 26:33 in his team’s win over Sacramento.

Bernard hit two free throws with six seconds remaining to help Washington secure the victory. He finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who went undrafted out of UCLA in 2022, has spent parts of the last two years in the Wizards’ organization. He appeared in 19 games for Washington last season.

Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets

Tyson played a key role in Denver’s first NBA Summer League victory this year. He scored 23 points to help his team pull away from Indiana.

Tyson, who the Nuggets drafted 37th overall in the 2023 draft, shot 8-for-18 from the field and made 3 3-pointers. He spent most of last year in the G League but appeared in 18 regular-season games for Denver.

Jalen Wilson, Brooklyn Nets

It was fitting Wilson helped clinch Brooklyn’s win.

He was spectacular throughout, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds. He capped off his performance with a game-winning layup in overtime to help the Nets reach the target score for an Elam ending.

Wilson, who was selected 51st overall out of Kansas in the 2023 draft, shot 11-for-20 from the field and was 6-for-7 from 3-point range. He appeared in 43 games with Brooklyn last season and earned a multiyear contract in March.

Faces in the crowd

Rain across Las Vegas kept the crowds light on the seventh day of the NBA Summer League. But the Thomas & Mack Center’s lower bowl did fill up in the evening to watch Bronny James and the Lakers beat the Cavaliers.

One notable face that still was in attendance was former Magic point guard and current Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. He celebrated his 53rd birthday by watching Orlando’s loss to Brooklyn courtside at Cox Pavilion.

Hardaway got to see his former Magic teammate and current NBAtv broadcaster Dennis Scott. The two shared a moment together after Scott interviewed Hardaway during the game’s broadcast.

Another coach in the stands was Sacramento’s Mike Brown, who took in his team’s narrow loss to the Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center.

Las Vegas native and Liberty graduate Julian Strawther did not play in Denver’s win against Indiana, but still took time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Strawther averaged 28.5 points per game his two NBA Summer League appearances.

