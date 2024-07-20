NBA Summer League Day 8: Mavericks outlast Celtics — PHOTOS
The Dallas Mavericks held off the Boston Celtics in a matchup of the teams that played for the NBA title in June on the eighth day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE DAY 8
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Saturday to Monday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
Tickets: Start at $45 for single-day general admission
Friday’s scores
Phoenix 115, Milwaukee 90
Dallas 101, Boston 90
Chicago 103, Atlanta 99 (OT)
New York 91, Detroit 90
Philadelphia 96, San Antonio 80
Miami 109, Toronto 73
Golden State 90, Oklahoma City 83
Portland vs. Charlotte
Saturday’s schedule
Phoenix vs. Sacramento, Noon, Thomas & Mack Center, NBAtv
Milwaukee vs. Washington, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN
Indiana vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
New York vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN
Chicago vs. L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
New Orleans vs. Denver, 6 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
Oklahoma City vs. Dallas, 8 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv
Stars of the day
DJ Steward, Chicago Bulls
Steward stole the show with his 37 points and came up with timely baskets to help Chicago hold on for a 103-99 overtime win over Atlanta.
First, he made two free throws with less than two seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 96. He then made a running floater for the winning shot to help the Bulls reach the target score for an Elam ending. The 6-foot-2-inch guard shot 11 of 19, made eight 3-pointers and added seven assists and three rebounds.
Steward was undrafted out of Duke in 2021. He spent two seasons with the Sacramento Kings’ G-League affiliate and was with Boston’s G-League team last season, averaging 19.4 points. The Chicago native was announced as a member of the Bulls’ Summer League team this month.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dallas Mavericks
It wasn’t quite revenge for the NBA Finals loss, but Prosper helped Dallas defeat Boston 101-90 to claim its first win in Las Vegas. Prosper scored 22 points, added four assists and made 8 of 14 shots. The Celtics defeated the Mavericks in five games to win the NBA title in June.
Prosper was drafted 24th overall by Sacramento in 2023, but was traded to Dallas before the end of last year’s Summer League and assigned to the G-League at the start of the season. The 6-7 forward appeared in 40 regular-season and three postseason games for Dallas.
Cole Swider, Miami Heat
Swider led an offensive onslaught to keep Miami perfect in Las Vegas. He scored 21 points and added four rebounds to help the Heat cruise past Toronto 109-73 and improve to 4-0.
The 6-8 forward hit 7 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers. He was one of five players for the Heat to score in double figures.
The third-year forward was undrafted out of Villanova. He spent most of the 2022-23 season with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate. He joined Miami on a two-way contract last season and appeared in 18 games.
Faces in the crowd
Two-time NBA All-Star Michael Finley watched the Mavericks hold off the Celtics. Finley spent nine of his 16-year career in Dallas and is currently the team’s assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations.
New Detroit guard Malik Beasley was courtside at Cox Pavilion. The eight-year NBA veteran was a free agent this summer and signed a one-year contract with the Pistons.
Former Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies standout Tony Allen was at the Thomas & Mack, which hosted the first-ever Summer League Film Festival at the Strip View Pavilion. One of the featured films is a documentary about Allen.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.